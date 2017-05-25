Summer Scene Statewide 2017

Wikimedia Commons/Courtesy Craig ONeal

Thursday, May 25

Universal Sigh. 10 p.m. Belly Up Aspen, 450 S. Galena St., Aspen, 970-544-9800.

Friday, May 26

Memorial Day Encampment at Fort Garland. Join re-enactors for fun, sun and historical activities including drills, living history demonstrations, games and stories. Fort Garland Museum, 29477 Highway 159, Fort Garland, 719-379-3512.

MountainFilm in Telluride. A curated selection of independent documentary films from around the world. Multiple locations in Telluride, 970-728-4123, mountainfilm.org. Through May 27.

PaddleFest. A weekend of kayaking and rafting competitions, educational courses and on- and off-water demonstrations. Various locations around Buena Vista, ckspaddlefest.com. Through May 29.

Saturday, May 27

Bluegrass on the Arkansas Festival. Food, drink, fun and bluegrass music featuring Rapidgrass and Songs of the Fall. Riverside Park, Salida, bluegrassonthearkansas.org. Through May 28.

Monday, May 29

Def Leppard. 7 p.m. Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, 719-520-7469.

Thursday, June 1

WAVE: Light, Water, Sound. An exhibition of contemporary public art. Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge, 970-453-4187. Through June 4.

Friday, June 2

Campout for the Cause. A festival dedicated to the spirit of music, movement, community and adventure. The Meadows, 15264 CO Road 350, Buena Vista, campoutforthecause.org. Through June 4.

FridayFest!. Free concerts downtown, every Friday, all summer long. 6 p.m. Ninth Street Plaza, Greeley, 970-356-6775.

Shakedown Street. 9:30 p.m. Belly Up Aspen, 450 S. Galena St., Aspen 970-544-9800.

SummerFest on the Rio. Children’s activities, food and beer vendors, arts and crafts booths and live music in the beautiful Cole Park on the banks of the Rio Grande River. Cole Park, Alamosa, summerfestontherio.org, 719-480-4806. Through June 4.

Telluride Balloon Festival. Hundreds of balloons lift at dawn and dusk. 6:15 a.m. Main St., Telluride, tellurideballoonfestival.com. Through June 4.

Saturday, June 3

Animas River Days. Kayak competitions, inflatable rodeos, surf competitions and a downriver DJ set. 8:30 a.m. Santa Rita Park, 2700 Main Ave., Durango,

animasriverdays.org.

Jurassic 5. 9:30 p.m. Belly Up Aspen, 450 S. Galena St., Aspen, 970-544-9800.

Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival. Taste wine from 30 Colorado wineries, paired with food and jazz, blues and folk music. 11 a.m. Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, 719-685-5089.

Sunday, June 4

Midnight North. 9 p.m. Belly Up Aspen, 450 S. Galena St., Aspen, 970-544-9800.

Wednesday, June 7

Milky Chance. 9 p.m. Belly Up Aspen, 450 S. Galena St., Aspen, 970-544-9800.

Open Space. With Denver Jazz Club Youth All-Stars. 5 p.m. Evergreen Lake House Park, 29612 Upper Bear Creek Road, Evergreen, 720-880-1100.

Thursday, June 8

BoomBox. 8:30 p.m. Belly Up Aspen, 450 S. Galena St., Aspen, 970-544-9800.

Friday, June 9

Palisade Bluegrass & Roots Music Festival. Yoga, food, drink and music from the likes of SHEL and Jeff Austin Band. Riverbend Park, 451 Pendleton St., Palisade, 970-925-1663, palisademusic.com. Through June 11.

Pagosa Folk ‘N Bluegrass. The O’Connor Band, Loudon Wainwright III, Ten Strings and a Goatskin, The Dustbowl Revival and more. Pagosa Springs, folkwest.com. Through June 10.

Rocky Mountain Rumble Motorcycle Rally. Hundred of bikers gather for the love of motorcycles and celebrate with live music, food, drinks and more. Shelly/Quinn Baseball Fields, 101 Idaho Springs Road East, Idaho Springs, rockymountainrumble.com. Through June 11.

Saturday, June 10

Colorado Renaissance Festival. Flash back to the 16th century and journey through a medieval city with full-armor jousting, tasty turkey legs, music and more. Colorado Renaissance Festival, 650 W. Perry Park Ave., Larkspur, 303-688-6010. Weekends through July 30.

David Blaine. 8 p.m. Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, 719-520-7469.

Dolores River Festival. Food, fun and music including Jerry Joseph & the Jackmormons, The Yawpers, Selasee and the Fafa Family and more. 10 a.m. Joe Rowell Park, Dolores, doloresriverfestival.com.

Lake Dillon Brew Fest. Twenty five breweries sample their suds to the tunes of Tiffany Christopher and The Randy Hansen Experience. 1 p.m. Lake Dillon Amphitheater, W. Lodgepole St., Dillon, 970-455-4078.

Winter Park Chocolate Festival. Samples of fine chocolates from regional vendors and live music all day. 10 a.m. The Village at Winter Park Resort, Winter Park, winterpark.chocolate-festival.org.

Thursday, June 15

FIBArk Whitewater Festival. America’s oldest and boldest whitewater festival. Downtown Salida, fibark.com. Through June 18.

Guster. 9 p.m. Belly Up Aspen,

450 S. Galena St., Aspen,

970-544-9800.

Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup. Car show and autocross. Various locations, Steamboat Springs, 970-879-0880, rockymountainmustangroundup.org. Through June 17.

Telluride Bluegrass Festival. Four days of music in the mountains including Jason Mraz, Norah Jones, Dierks Bentley and many more. Telluride Town Park, 500 E. Colorado Ave., Telluride, 800-624-2422, bluegrass.com. Through June 18.

Friday, June 16

Aspen Food & Wine Classic. The world’s most accomplished winemakers, celebrity chefs and culinary experts come together in a breathtaking setting. Wagner Park, S. Mill Street, Aspen, 877-900-WINE. Through June 18.

Colorado BBQ Challenge. Three days of barbecue served up by more than 70 grillmasters from around the state. 8 p.m. Madison Avenue and Main Street, Frisco, 800-424-1554. Through June 17.

Something Underground. 7 p.m. Lake Dillon Amphitheater, W. Lodgepole St., Dillon, 970-455-4078.

The Struts. 9 p.m. Belly Up Aspen,

450 S. Galena St., Aspen, 970-544-9800.

Saturday, June 17

FACE. 7 p.m. Lake Dillon Amphitheater, W. Lodgepole St., Dillon,

970-455-4078.

George Lopez and Cedric the Entertainer. 8 p.m. Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, 719-520-7469.

Sunday, June 18

Aspen Summer Words. Attend writing workshops and discussions with Aspen Words’ award-winning faculty and publishing experts. The Red Brick Center for the Arts, 110 E. Hallam St., Aspen, 970-925-3122. Through June 23.

Rollin’ Deep Car Show. Low rider custom car show open to all makes, models and years of cars and motorcycles. Cole Park, First Street, Alamosa, 719-274-5224.

Tuesday, June 20

Alamosa PRCA Round-Up Rodeo. A full week of activities including a cattle drive, demolition derby, parade and rodeo. 8784 County Road, Alamosa,

719-589-9444. Through June 25.

Wednesday, June 21

Something Underground. 5 p.m. Evergreen Lake House Park, 29612 Upper Bear Creek Road, Evergreen, 720-880-1100.

Thursday, June 22

Gary Clark Jr. 9 p.m. Belly Up Aspen,

450 S. Galena St., Aspen, 970-544-9800. Through June 23.

Gunnison River Festival. A celebration of the Gunnison River that makes for a unique blend of hardcore and lighthearted recreation. Various locations, Gunnison, gunnisonriverfestival.com. Through June 24.

Telluride Wine Festival. Four decadent days of wine, food and fun. 9 a.m. Various locations, Telluride, 970-728-9790. Through June 25.

Friday, June 23

JAS Aspen Snowmass June Experience. Four nights of concerts from world-class musicians including Jon Batiste, Michael McDonald, Lisa Fischer and more. Benedict Music Tent, 960 N. Third St., Aspen, 866-527-8499, jazzaspensnowmass.org. Through July 1.

The John Truscelli Band. 7 p.m. Lake Dillon Amphitheater, W. Lodgepole St., Dillon, 970-455-4078.

Rapidgrass Bluegrass Festival. Featuring Rapidgrass, Head for the Hills, Trout Steak Revival, Gipsy Moon, Masontown, Caribou Mountain Collective and more. Shelly/Quinn Baseball Fields, 101 Idaho Springs Road East, Idaho Springs,

303-877-1837, rapidgrassfestival.com. Through June 25.

Saturday, June 24

The Greyboy Allstars. 7 p.m. Lake Dillon Amphitheater, W. Lodgepole St., Dillon, 970-455-4078.

Reds, Whites and Brews. Music, shopping, food and an option for unlimited wine and beer tastings. 2 p.m. Harry A. Nottingham Park, Avon, redswhitesandbrews.net.

Scandinavian Midsummer Festival. Celebrate Midsummer with song, dance, music and beer. 9:30 a.m. Bond Park, Elkhorn Avenue and MacGregor Avenue, Estes Park, estemidsummer.com. Through June 25.

Stills in the Hills. An annual hootenanny celebrating Colorado’s many fine distilled spirits as Main Street shuts down and establishments open their doors to invite attendees in. 1 p.m. Downtown Central City, stillsinthehills.com.

Tuesday, June 27

Mike Snow. 9 p.m. Belly Up Aspen,

450 S. Galena St., Aspen, 970-544-9800.

Thursday, June 29

Aspen Music Festival. A month of performances at the base of the mountains with a special appearance by Garrison Keillor. Benedict Music Tent, 960 N. Third St., Aspen, 970-920-9042, aspenmusicfestival.com. Through August 20.

Friday, June 30

Beau Thomas. 7 p.m. Lake Dillon Amphitheater, W. Lodgepole St., Dillon,

970-455-4078.

Saturday, July 1

BVEC Car Show. 100-plus cars of all makes, models and years displayed on East Main Street with live music by The Blue Rooster. 7 a.m. E. Main St., Buena Vista, 719-395-6612.

The Chris Robinson Band. 7 p.m. Lake Dillon Amphitheater, W. Lodgepole St., Dillon, 970-455-4078.

Thomas Jack. 10 p.m. Belly Up Aspen,

450 S. Galena St., Aspen, 970-544-9800.

Monday, July 3

South Fork July 3rd Early Independence Day Celebration. Come celebrate Independence Day a day early with a bunch of activities. Various locations, South Fork, 719-873-5512.

Thievery Corporation. 9:30 p.m. Belly Up Aspen, 450 S. Galena St., Aspen,

970-544-9800. Through July 4.

Tuesday, July 4

Alamosa Fourth of July Celebration. Enjoy a parade down Main Street before fireworks at the fairgrounds at dusk. Alamosa Fairgrounds, 2222 Old Sanford Road, Alamosa, 719-589-3681.

Aspen Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration. A local day of tradition including Boogie’s Buddy Race, a parade, bicycle decorating, a carnival, a street dance, fireworks and more. Various locations, including Paepcke Park and Main Street, Aspen, 970-925-1940.

Breckenridge Fourth of July Celebration. Celebrate Independence Day with a 10K run followed by a parade and activities for the whole family. Various locations downtown, Breckenridge, 888-251-2417.

Buena Vista Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration. A day full of activities including a pancake breakfast, parade, music and fireworks. Downtown Buena Vista, 719-395-6612.

Frisco’s Fabulous Fourth of July. Enjoy a pancake breakfast, an authentic small town parade and a great music lineup that will have you dancing all the way to the fireworks show. 8 a.m. Downtown Frisco, 800-424-1554

Salida’s Fourth of July Celebration. Festivities, a parade through historic downtown and fireworks. 4 p.m. Riverside Park, Salida, 719-539-2068.

Telluride Fourth of July Celebration. A parade followed by a day full of activities in Telluride Town Park including a picnic, kids’ games and a fabulous firework display. 11 a.m. Main Street, Telluride, visittelluride.com.

Wednesday, July 5

Blues Traveler. 10 p.m. Belly Up Aspen,

450 S. Galena St., Aspen,

970-544-9800.

The Lonesome Days. 5 p.m. Evergreen Lake House Park, 29612 Upper Bear Creek Road, Evergreen,

720-880-1100.

Friday, July 7

Bonfire Dub. 7 p.m. Lake Dillon Amphitheater, W. Lodgepole St., Dillon, 970-455-4078.

Bush. 9 p.m. Belly Up Aspen,

450 S. Galena St., Aspen, 970-544-9800.

Colorado Lavender Festival. Grower tours, events, music and food made with the sweet and savory herb. Various locations, Palisade, coloradolavender.org. Through July 9.

Crested Butte Wildflower Festival. A week filled with more than 200 events including art classes, hikes, garden tours and cooking seminars. Various location, Crested Butte, crestedbuttewildflowerfestival.com. Through July 16.

Mt. Sopris Music Festival. A festival featuring great local musicians. Town Plaza, Carbondale, 970-963-3304.

Saturday, July 8

Pat Green. 9 p.m. Belly Up Aspen, 450 S. Galena St., Aspen, 970-544-9800.

The RIDE Festival. The annual rock festivals 2017 lineup features Ben Harper, Jackie Greene, Rose Hill Drive and more. Telluride Town Park, 500 E. Colorado Ave., Telluride, 970-369-0000. Through July 9.

Wednesday, July 12

International Climber’s Festival. Competitions, art, food, music, beer and more. Lander, Wyoming, climbersfestival.org.

Thursday, July 13

Donavon Frankenreiter. 9 p.m. Belly Up Aspen, 450 S. Galena St., Aspen,

970-544-9800.

Saturday, July 15

The Long Run Eagles Tribute Band. 7 p.m. Dillon Town Park, Dillon, 970-455-4078.

Tuesday, July 18

The Well-Tempered Klavier. The Breckenridge Music Festival. 7:30 p.m. Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge, 970-453-4187.

Wednesday, July 19

Curtis Grimes. 5 p.m. Evergreen Lake House Park, 29612 Upper Bear Creek Road, Evergreen, 720-880-1100.

Thursday, July 20

The Best of Bernstein’s Broadway. The Breckenridge Music Festival. 7:30 p.m. Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge, 970-453-4187.

Telluride Yoga Festival. A four-day event with over 100 offerings from yoga and meditation, to music and hiking. 8 a.m. Various venues across Telluride and the Mountain Village, tellurideyogafestival.com. Through July 23.

Saturday, July 22

Aspen Arts Festival. A showcase of creations including sculpture, photography, glass paintings and more. 10 a.m. Monarch St., and Durant Ave., Aspen, 970-925-1940. Through July 23.

BMF and NRO. The Breckenridge Music Festival. 7:30 p.m. Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge, 970-453-4187.

Garden of the Arts. An arts and crafts extravaganza with more than 60 juried artists. 10 a.m. Memorial Park, 505 Manitou Avenue, Manitou Springs, 720-272-7467. Through July 23.

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band. 9 p.m. Belly Up Aspen, 450 S. Galena St., Aspen, 970-544-9800.

The Salida Arts Festival. One of the premier arts destinations in Colorado, limited to 100 juried artists and a few upscale food trucks. 410 W. Rainbow Blvd. (Highway 50), Salida, salidaartsfestival.com. Through July 23.

Tunisia. 7 p.m. Dillon Town Park, Dillon, 970-455-4078.

Sunday, July 23

Mary Chapin Carpenter. 8 p.m. Belly Up Aspen, 450 S. Galena St., Aspen,

970-544-9800.

Rocky Mountain Fiddle Camp. Beginners and pros alike are welcome to join this weeklong experience of music and dance. Snow Mountain Ranch, 1101 County Road 53, Granby, 720-660-2027, rmfiddle.com. Through July 30.

Tuesday, July 25

Boz Scaggs. 9 p.m. Belly Up Aspen,

450 S. Galena St., Aspen, 970-544-9800.

Brahms and Beyond. The Breckenridge Music Festival. 7:30 p.m. Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge,

970-453-4187.

Wednesday, July 26

Melissa Etheridge. 9 p.m. Belly Up Aspen,

450 S. Galena St., Aspen, 970-544-9800.

Thursday, July 27

Chris Isaak. 9:30 p.m. Belly Up Aspen,

450 S. Galena St., Aspen, 970-544-9800.

Serenade for Strings. The Breckenridge Music Festival. 7:30 p.m. Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge,

970-453-4187.

Friday, July 28

Evergreen Jazz Festival. Great jazz in an incredible mountain setting played in intimate venues. Various locations, Evergreen, 303-697-5467, evergreenjazz.org. Through July 30.

Mancos Days. Parades, activities, food and music honoring those who serve. 8 a.m. Boyle Park, 150 E. Park St., Mancos, 970-533-7434. Through July 30.

Saturday, July 29

The Classical Guitar. The Breckenridge Music Festival. 7:30 p.m. Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge,

970-453-4187.

The Nacho Men. 7 p.m. Dillon Town Park, Dillon, 970-455-4078.

Vail International Dance Festival. Two weeks of various dance-related events around Vail. Vail, 970-476-5612, vvf.org. Through August 12.

Tuesday, July 25

Crested Butte Wine & Food Festival.

Benefitting the Center for the Arts. Various locations, Crested Butte, 970-349-7487. Through July 30

Sunday, July 30

Babar the Little Elephant. A family affair at the Breckenridge Music Festival. 7:30 p.m. Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge, 970-453-4187.

Tuesday, August 1

Tango and Fandango. The Breckenridge Music Festival. 7:30 p.m. Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge,

970-453-4187.

Wednesday, August 2

Branford Marsalis. The Breckenridge Music Festival. 7:30 p.m. Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge,

970-453-4187.

Michael Hornbuckle. 5 p.m. Evergreen Lake House Park, 29612 Upper Bear Creek Road, Evergreen, 720-880-1100.

Thursday, August 3

Covered Wagon Days. Learn about the Wild West firsthand. Del Norte, coveredwagondays.org. Through August 6.

Unbound Baroque. The Breckenridge Music Festival. 7:30 p.m. Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge, 970-453-4187.

Friday, August 4

Beat the Heat BBQ, Brews & Chili Challenge. Enter your BBQ bests against other local cooks while drinking cold beer and listening to live music. Cole Park, First Street, Alamosa, 719-589-9386.

Colorado Scottish Festival. ‘Ave ye a Scotsman’s gut tyme wit piping y drumming, th’ dans o’ th’ highlands, and more. Town Park, Snowmass Village, Aspen/Snowmass, 601 E. Dean St., Aspen, scottishgames.org. Through August 6.

Crestone Music Festival. A cool collection of eclectic and culturally diverse music along with contests, rides and carnival games. Challenger Golf Course, 68037 CO Road East, Crestone, 719-256-4533. Through August 5.

Telluride Jazz Festival. An intimate format for superb music in Colorado’s best town for summer music. Town Park and Wilkinson Public Library, Telluride, 970-728-8037, telluridejazz.org. Through August 7.

Saturday, August 5

All Mozart. The Breckenridge Music Festival. 7:30 p.m. Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge, 970-453-4187.

Sunday, August 6

Aspen Science Center Street Fair. A free, all-day science street fair for families and kids of all ages with entertaining science stage shows and dozens of engaging and informative hands-on science exhibits. 10 a.m. Paepcke Park, E. Hopkins Ave., Aspen, 970-236-2360.

Tuesday, August 8

Dvorák’s Quintet. The Breckenridge Music Festival. 7:30 p.m. Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge, 970-453-4187.

Spoon. 8:30 p.m. Belly Up Aspen,

450 S. Galena St., Aspen, 970-544-9800.

Wednesday, August 9

Dweezil Zappa: 50 Years of Frank. 9 p.m. Belly Up Aspen, 450 S. Galena St., Aspen, 970-544-9800.

Steamboat Wine Festival. Get your grape on at this valley festival complete with wine on the mountain and more. Various locations, Steamboat Springs, steamboatwinefestival.com. Through August 13.

Thursday, August 10

BalletX and Orchestra. The Breckenridge Music Festival. 7:30 p.m. Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge,

970-453-4187.

Beaver Creek Wine & Spirits Festival. An event combining Beaver Creek’s very own culinary talent, exclusive wines and outdoor venues. Various events located around Beaver Creek and Avon,

970-754-0020. Through August 13.

Breckenridge International Festival of the Arts. A multi-arts program of installations, performances and events in spectacular places and spaces. Various locations, Breckenridge, 970-547-3100, breckenridgecreate.org/bifa. Through August 20.

Saturday, August 12

Charlie Chaplin’s The Gold Rush. The Breckenridge Music Festival. 7:30 p.m. Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge, 970-453-4187.

Estes Park Wine Festival. Drink Colorado wine in the heart of downtown Estes Park with tastings, fresh food, local Colorado vendors and live music. Bond Park, Downtown Estes Park, 970-218-4545. Through August 13.

SolShine Music Festival. Local and national acts. Hideaway Park Amphitheater, 78820 U.S. 40, Winter Park, 970-726-4118, playwinterpark.com.

Wednesday, August 16

Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal. 5 p.m. Evergreen Lake House Park, 29612 Upper Bear Creek Road, Evergreen, 720-880-1100.

Thursday, August 17

Palisade Peach Festival. Enjoy Palisade’s harvest of famous peaches. Riverbend Park, Palisade, 970-464-7458, palisadepeachfest.com. Through Aug. 20.

Telluride Mushroom Festival. Celebrate the many uses of fungi and all things mycology. Various venues across Telluride, telluridemushroomfest.org. Through August 20.

Friday, August 18

Durango Blues Train. An exciting 3.5-hour moving musical experience of live blues music on board a coal-fired, steam-powered train through the breathtaking canyons of the San Juan National Forest., durangotrain.com. Through August 19.

Saturday, August 19

Evergreen Bluegrass Festival. Join Trout Streak Revival, The Cody Sisters and more for an afternoon of slick pickin’. Noon. Evergreen Rodeo Grounds, 29830 Stagecoach Blvd., Evergreen, evergreenbluegrassfestival.com.

Saturday,

August 26

Evergreen Fine Arts Festival. Enjoy the arts in the cool mountain air during the height of summer. 10 a.m. Heritage Grove Park, Evergreen, 303-349-3464, evergreenfineartsfestival.com. Through August 27.

Wednesday, August 30

Tunisia. 5 p.m. Evergreen Lake House Park, 29612 Upper Bear Creek Road, Evergreen, 720-880-1100.

Friday, September 1

Early Iron Festival. One of the largest vintage car shows in Colorado with more than 600 vehicles to admire. Cole Park, First Street, Alamosa, 719-589-9170. Through Sept. 3.

Four Corners Folk Festival. Featuring Los Lobos, Bela Fleck, Sarah Jarosz and more. Pagosa Springs, folkwest.com. Through Sept. 3.

Telluride Film Festival. A celebration of the best in film past, present and future from all around the world. 510-665-9589, telluridefilmfestival.org. Through Sept. 5.

Saturday, September 2

Labor Day Lift-Off. Experience the joy of hot air balloons. 7 a.m. Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pike’s Peak Ave., Colorado Springs, 719-219-3333, coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com. Through Sept. 4.

Salida Winefest. Enjoy wine samples from Colorado winemakers, with treats from local food vendors, live music performances and creations from local artists. 1 p.m. Riverside Park, Salida, salidawinefest.com.

Wild West Air Fest. Vintage and warbird static aircraft display, classic cars and airplane shows. 9 a.m. Steamboat Springs Airport, 970-879-0880.