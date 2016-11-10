Statewide Festivals and Events

Wikimedia Commons/Thomas Coiner

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10

David Bublitz — The comedian touches on family, relationships, pop culture and more, all while working off of the crowd with his quick wit and spontaneous style. 7 p.m. Rialto Theater Center, 228 E. Fourth St., Loveland, 970-962-2120.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Warren Miller’s Here, There & Everywhere — Don’t miss original ski bum and filmmaker Warren Miller himself in on-screen interviews as he spins tales of the past as only he can do. 6:30 p.m. Lincoln Center Magnolia Theater, 417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins, 970-221-6730.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Beauty and the Beast — Belle, Gaston, Beast and their friends invite you to be their guest for this family friendly performance. Lincoln Center Magnolia Theater, 417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins, 970-221-6730. Through Nov. 20.

Garrison Keillor — Among today’s most cherished raconteurs, master storyteller and humorist Garrison Keillor is best known as the former host of National Public Radio’s A Prairie Home Companion. 7:30 p.m. Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge, 970-547-3100.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Estes Holiday Market — Check out handmade items from local vendors. Estes Park Conference Center, Rocky Mountain Park Inn, 101 St. Vrain Ave., Estes Park, 970-586-9519. Through Nov. 20.

Estes Park Tree Lighting Ceremony — Enjoy one-of-a-kind family activities as the sun sets and the village is illuminated with thousands of lights. 5 p.m. George Hix Riverside Plaza, Rockwell Street and Riverside Drive, Estes Park, 970-577-9900.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Face Holiday Concert — Start your holiday season off right with rock ‘n’ roll and fun holiday tunes. 7 p.m. Lincoln Center Magnolia Theater, 417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins, 970-221-6730.

Light Up the Night — The annual lighting of the Steamboat’s trees. 6 p.m. County Courthouse Lawn, 1955 Shield Drive, Steamboat Springs, 970-879-0880.

Montrose Tree Lighting — The holiday kick-off event followed by the opening of Santa’s Cabin for the season. Montrose County Historic Courthouse, Montrose, 970-240-1400.

Salida Christmas Mountain Lighting and Parade of Lights — At sunset, Riverside Park is transformed into Holiday Park. 6 p.m. SteamPlant Event Center, 220 W. Sackett, Salida, 719-530-0933.

Snowcat Santa and Fireworks — Fireworks will announce the arrival of Santa in Burning Stones Plaza via a Pisten Bully Snowcat. Copper Mountain Resort, 209 10 Mile Circle, Frisco, 970-968-2318.

Thanksjibbing — Come watch invited skiers and snowboarders throw down for their piece of the cash purse and check out the post-Thanksgiving action at Base Village. 2 p.m. Aspen Mountain, 601 E. Dean St., Aspen, 970-923-1227.

Two Rivers 2016 Craft Show — With over 60 vendors to shop, get a jump start on your holiday shopping. Two Rivers Convention Center, 159 Main St., Grand Junction, 970-263-5700.

Victorian Christmas — Enjoy Victorian holiday activities in a historic mountain town. Miramont Castle, Manitou Springs, 719-685-1011. Through Nov. 27.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Holiday House Christmas Bazaar — The 44th Annual Holiday House where visitors can find antiques, arts, baked goods and Christmas decorations set to holiday music. 9 a.m. Rocky Mountain Park Inn, 101 S. St. Vrain Ave., Estes Park, 970-586-7205.

Holiday Market & Tree Lighting — Join us for our first Holiday Market featuring local crafts, holiday treats and more followed by the seventh annual lighting of the Villages’ beautiful holiday tree. 12:30 p.m. Winter Park Resort, 85 Parsen Road, Winter Park, 970-726-1564.

Lighting of River Run Celebration — Fresh baked cookies, Santa Claus and the Fourth Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration. 5 p.m. Warren Station in River Run, Keystone Mountain Resort, 164 Ida Bella Drive, Keystone, 800-919-0038.

Welcome Winter Carnival — Start the winter season off right with family activities and jammin’ bluegrass. 3 p.m. Warren Station in River Run, Keystone Mountain Resort, 164 Ida Bella Drive, Keystone, 970-423-8997.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Tree Lighting and Dinner with Santa — Christmas carols with Santa and Mrs. Claus and the annual tree lighting. 5 p.m. Miner St. to Citizens Park, Idaho Springs, 303-567-4660.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Rise and Shine Rando Series (1 of 4) — Join in for a four-part series of uphill challenges two Tuesday mornings in December and January. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, 28194 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone, 970-468-0718. Through Jan. 24.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

Rent — This Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production. Lincoln Center Magnolia Theater, 417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins, 970-221-6730. Through Dec. 3.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

Palisade Old-Fashioned Christmas — Step out of the hustle and bustle of the season and meet the Gingerbread Man. 5 p.m. Downtown Palisade, 970-464-7458. Through Dec. 4.

24th Annual Paonia Holiday Art Fair — Local artists feature handcrafted gifts, including original paintings, prints, photography, cards, sculpture, pottery, fiber arts, clothing and more. Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 228 Grand Ave., Paonia, 970-527-6570. Through Dec. 3.

Tommyknocker Holiday Bazaar — Enjoy Victorian holiday activities in a historic mountain town. Teller House, 120 Eurkeka St., Central City, 303-352-5919. Through Dec. 4.

Wassail Days — Join in Frisco’s annual holiday festivities including the lighting of the tree and a soup contest. Main St., Frisco, 970-668-9132. Through Dec. 11.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

34th Annual Chef’s Cup Dinner and Dance — Grand County’s finest restaurants will donate time and talent in preparing food for 400-plus guests to taste and vote for their favorites. 7 p.m. West Portal Station, Winter Park Resort, 85 Parsenn Road, Winter Park, 970-726-1590.

Holidays in the Rockies Artisan Market — Complete your holiday gift buying with handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts. 9 a.m. Strawberry Park Elementary, 39620 Amethyst Road, Steamboat Springs, 970-879-9008.

Lighting of Breckenridge — A day full of family friendly winter activities before lighting the town’s holiday tree. Noon. Main Street, Breckenridge, 970-453-5040.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4

Soup Cup Classic — Come warm your bones and try some of the best professional and amatuer soups in Summit County. 4 p.m. Frisco Adventure Park, 621 Recreation Way, Frisco, 800-424-1554.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 5

Revolution Tour — Today’s top junior riders take to the competitive stage in halfpipe, slopestyle, snowboardcross and big air. Copper Mountain Resort, 209 10 Mile Circle, Frisco, 970-968-2318. Through Dec. 10.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

It’s a Wonderful Life — This special presentation of It’s a Wonderful Life is certain to be a treat for the whole family. Rialto Theater Center, 228 E. Fourth St., Loveland, 970-962-2120. Through Dec. 11.

Vail Snow Daze — Enjoy fresh tracks and a sponsor expo village during the day and après parties and free live concerts at night. Vail Resort, Vail, 970-754-8245. Through Dec. 11.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

Dan Fogelberg Tribute Concert — Celebrate the American musician, songwriter, composer and multi-instrumentalist whose music was inspired by sources as diverse as folk, pop, rock, classical, jazz and bluegrass. 7 p.m. The Wright Opera House, 462, Main St., Ouray, 970-325-4399.

Eighth Annual Wine, Chocolate and Cheese Festival — A scrumptious event set to live 1930s swing music. 6 p.m. Ouray Community Center, 320 Sixth Avenue, Ouray. 970-325-4746.

Fruita Parade of Lights — Kick off the holiday season with the annual parade. Downtown Fruita, 423 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, 970-858-3894.

Santa Ski and Crawl — Help Crested Butte break the World Record for the most number of skiers in full Santa costumes. 2 p.m. Crested Butte Mountain Resort, 500 Gothic Road, Crested Butte, 800-547-5143.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11

Ninth Annual Save Our Snow Celebration — A-Basin is turning 70 and they are celebrating with a weekend-long party. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, 28194 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone, 970-468-0718.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14

Skadi Fest — Get inspired by the Norse goddess of winter and gather your girlfriends for a weekend of lady-specific ski demos, customized lessons and events. Vail Resort, Vail, 970-754-8245. Through Dec. 16.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

Christmas in America — Celebrate the happiest season of all with joyous voices and a spirited Christmas Orchestra in a red, white and blue holiday musical fest. Rialto Theater Center, 228 E. Fourth St., Loveland, 970-962-2120. Through Dec. 18.

Holiday Cabaret — A fun, family friendly evening of song and dance including a sing-along to your favorite holiday tunes. Gunnison Arts Center, 102 S. Main St., Gunnison, 970-641-4029. Through Dec. 17.

Hot Club of San Francisco — Take a swinging gypsy wagon trip to the North Pole featuring many of your favorites and some rare seasonal gems. 6 p.m. Michael D. Palm Theater, 721 W. Colorado Ave., Telluride, 970-369-5669.

Vail Holidaze — The perfect place for family celebration this holiday season, as the town and mountain come alive with lights, sounds, events and holiday cheer. Vail Resort, Vail, 970-754-8245. Through Dec. 31.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18

Rock on Ice — An ice carving festival in celebration of the holiday season featuring two of the world’s most renowned carvers. Crested Butte Mountain Resort, 500 Gothic Road, Crested Butte, 800-547-5143. Through Dec. 23.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20

12 Days of Aspen — Join in the holiday fun with a week full of events and activities. Downtown Aspen, 970-925-1940. Through Dec. 31.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22

Riders in the Sky — It’s a great big western ho-ho-ho from America’s favorite cowboys. 7 p.m. Strings Music Pavilion, 900 Springs Road, Steamboat Springs, 970-879-5056.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24

Santa Arrives at the Town Clock — Light the night up with Santa in this annual event. 6 p.m. Downtown Historic Manitou Springs, Manitou Springs, 719-685-1444.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

Adam Trent — The next generation of magic, with a little comedy to boot. 7:30 p.m. Wheeler Opera House, 320 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, 970-920-5770.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31

Beaver Creek’s New Year’s Eve Bash — A family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration, Beaver Creek’s festivities end with fireworks. Beaver Creek Resort, 29 Avondale Lane, Avon, 970-754-4636.

Copper’s New Year’s Eve Celebration — Ring in the new year with rail jams, fireworks and a torchlight parade. Copper Mountain Resort, 209 10 Mile Circle, Frisco, 970-968-2318.

Extreme Rodeo Challenge — Packed with rodeo favorites like saddle bronc riding, bull riding and bull fighting along with family-friendly mutton bustin’. 10 a.m. Budweiser Events Center, 5290 Arena Circle, Loveland, 877-544-8499.

First Night Fort Collins — A diverse array of entertainment including performing arts, storytelling, comedy, magic, street performers and fireworks. 5:30 p.m. Various locations, Old Town, Fort Collins, 970-484-6500.

New Year’s Eve at the Kauffman House — Enjoy treats and tour of historic house while you await fireworks over Grand Lake. 10 p.m. Kauffman House, 407 Pitkin St., Grand Lake, 970-627-9644.

New Year’s Eve Torchlight Celebration — Make your way to Butte 66 for live music, drink specials, fireworks and a torchlight parade. 5:30 p.m. Crested Butte Mountain Resort, 500 Gothic Road, Crested Butte, 800-547-5143.

New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade and Fireworks — Join Telluride Ski Resort for a favorite tradition among locals and visitors alike. 6:30 p.m. Mountain Village, 565 Mountain Village Blvd., Telluride, 866-754-8355.

Royal Gorge Dinner Train — There are few better ways to enjoy New Year’s Eve than with a three-course, award-winning meal aboard a train. 6:30 p.m. Santa Fe Depot, 330 Royal Gorge Blvd., Canon City, 719-276-4000.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 5

The MusicFest — The best of Southwestern Americana plays at this weeklong music festival. Various Locations, Steamboat Springs, 512-295-8447. Through Jan. 10.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 6

Million Dollar Quartet — The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical inspired by the true story of the famed recording session where rock and roll icons came together for one unforgettable night. The Dinner Theater, Midtown Arts Center, 3750 S. Mason St., Fort Collins, 970-225-2555. Through March 18.

MONDAY, JANUARY 9

Telluride TV Video Awards — Winning films created by local filmmakers are announced and shown on the big screen at this black-tie event. 7 p.m. Sheridan Opera House, 110 N. Oak St., Telluride, 970-728-6363.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 10

Once — The enchanting tale of a Dublin street musician who’s about to give up on his dream until a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, 190 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, 719-520-7469. Through Jan. 11.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11

Cirque Du Soleil — A headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement. 7:30 a.m. Budweiser Events Center, 5290 Arena Circle, Loveland, 877-544-8499. Through Jan. 15.

Ullr Fest — Celebrate the Norse god of snow with a weeklong celebration. Breckenridge Ski Resort, 1599 Ski Hill Road, Breckenridge, 888-251-2417. Through Jan. 14.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 12

Full Moon at Ten Peaks — Take a self-guided, moonlight skin or snowshoe tour to the top of Ten Peaks and warm up inside the Umbrella Bar. 5 p.m. Crested Butte Mountain Resort, 500 Gothic Road, Crested Butte, 800-547-5143.

Wintersköl — Aspen invites you to drop in and toast to winter with four days of events and activities. Downtown Aspen, 970-920-7143. Through Jan. 15.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

Estes Park Winter Festival — Visitors and locals come together to revel in the winter season. Estes Park Events Complex, 1125 Rooftop Way, Estes Park, 970-586-6104. Through Jan. 15.

Mountain High Music Festival — Listen to the hottest songwriters bring their songs to life and hear the legendary Dean Dillon and more. Crested Butte Mountain Resort, 500 Gothic Road, Crested Butte, 800-547-5143. Through Jan. 15.

MONDAY, JANUARY 16

43rd Annual Bud Light Cowboy Downhill — Nothing says Steamboat like cowboys on skis. Noon. Steamboat Ski and Resort, 2305 Mt. Werner Circle, Steamboat Springs, 970-879-6111.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19

Beaver Creek Winter Culinary Weekend — Interactive cooking demonstrations, innovative spirits events, gourmet wine pairing dinners and endless hours of phenomenal skiing. Beaver Creek Resort, 29 Avondale Lane, Avon, 970-754-4636. Through Jan. 22.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20

Telluride Fire Festival — Watch flames flicker and burn in this celebration of light and motion. Telluride, 565 Mountain Village Blvd., Telluride, 970-708-1059. Through Jan. 22.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21

A Night at the Opera Chorus — From rousing drinking choruses to the epic ensembles of Verdi, Donizetti and Puccini, this concert is perfect for the whole family or for those new to opera. Griffin Concert Hall, University Center for the Arts, 1400 Remington St., Fort Collins, 970-221-6730. Through Jan. 22.

Pagosa Paw Sled Dog Race — Watch or join the Colorado Mountain Mushers in a dogsled race or try to keep up on your Nordic skis. 8:30 a.m. Pagosa Springs, 970-264-9358. Through Jan. 22.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

Fat Bike Worlds — The second annual event featuring a fat bike conference, vendor showcase, demos and two days of fat bike races and fun. Crested Butte Mountain Resort, 500 Gothic Road, Crested Butte, 800-547-5143. Through Jan. 29.

Purgatory Gay Ski Weekend — The resort’s inaugural gay ski weekend. Purgatory Resort, 1 Skier Place, Durango, 970-247-9000. Through Jan. 29.

X Games Aspen — The premiere winter action sports competition celebrates its 16th year in Aspen Snowmass. Aspen Mountain, 601 E. Dean St., Aspen, 970-923-1227.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

Alamosa Ice Fest and Rio Frio 5K — Festivities include a scavenger hunt, faux snowman building contest, a bonfire and wintery races. Main St., Alamosa, 719-589-6955.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28

Mary Jane’s Birthday Bash — The old moguly lady is officially over the hill. Join in for Mary Jane’s 41st birthday celebrations. Winter Park Resort, 85 Parsenn Road, Winter Park, 970-726-1564.

Snow Sculpture Weeks — Discover the process of snow sculpting and marvel at fantastical icy creations. Breckenridge Ski Resort, 1599 Ski Hill Road, Breckenridge, 970-453-5000. Through Feb. 5.

MONDAY, JANUARY 30

SIA Copper Mt. Uphill/Downhill — One climb, one descent. Costumes required. Copper Mountain Resort, 209 10 Mile Circle, Frisco, 516-770-8434.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Intergalactic Snowdown — The original cabin fever reliever. Durango Mountain Resort, 1 Skier Place, Durango, 970-247-9000. Through Jan. 31.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Marvels of Virtuosity — The Fort Collins Symphony Orchestra presents the masterworks of Brahms, Rouse and Bernstein. 7:30 p.m. Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins, 970-221-6730.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Dirty Dancing — The classic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds, who fall in love on the dance floor. Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, 190 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, 719-520-7469. Through Feb. 8.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Winter Carnival — Festivities such as people riding on shovels being pulled behind horses and skiers jumping through fiery hoops. 5:30 p.m. Various locations, Steamboat Springs, 970-879-0880. Through Feb. 12.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9

One Man Star Wars — Canadian actor and uber geek Charles Ross brings his solo madcap creation to the stage in retelling the classic epic in 60 minutes. 7:30 p.m. Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins, 970-221-6730.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival — Join the High Country Conservation Center for an evening of backcountry-focused films. Carson Auditorium, 98 Monterey Ave., Alamosa, 303-279-3080.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Summit County 50+ Games — People 50 years or older get a chance to compete in a series of winter games. Keystone Mountain Resort, 100 Durcum Square, Keystone, 970-423-8997. Through Feb. 14.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

25th Annual Mountaintop Matrimony — A mass wedding ceremony at 12,050 feet. 8 a.m. Loveland Ski Area, Exit 216, Interstate 70, Georgetown, 800-736-3754.

Valentine’s Day Torchlight Parade — Watch a spectacular on-snow parade down the mountain lit only by torches with a fireworks finish. Steamboat Ski and Resort, 2305 Mt. Werner Circle, Steamboat Springs, 970-879-6111.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16

18th Annual Telluride Comedy Fest — This festival is a world class event with a grassroots feel that will leave you tickled. 8 p.m. Sheridan Opera House, 110 N. Oak St., Telluride, 970-728-6363. Through Feb. 19.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Lend Me a Tenor — A funny farce by Kevin Ludwig, one of Broadway’s favorite writers. Damon Runyan Repertory, 611 N. Main St., Pueblo, 719-564-0579. Through March 4.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

August: Osage County — This 2008 play tells the story of a vanished father, a pill-popping mother and three sisters harboring shady little secrets on the Oklahoma plains. Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins, 970-221-6730. Through March 18.

Brandon Ridenour — The youngest member of the famed Canadian Brass returns to Grand Junction to perform his own flugelhorn arrangement of Mozart’s Flute Concerto. Two Rivers Convention Center, 159 Main St., Grand Junction, 970-263-5700.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Ouray Ice Festival — For three days and three nights Ouray is an absolute ice climbing mecca; ice climbers, both novice and pro, travel from around the world to celebrate the growing sport of ice climbing. Ouray Ice Park, County Road 361, Uncompaghre Gorge, Ouray, 970-325-4288. Through Jan. 22.

San Juan Symphony — Gershwin and the roaring ’20s. 6 p.m. Community Concert Hall, 1000 Rim Road, Durango, 970-247-7657.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23

WinterWonderGrass Festival — Authentic bluegrass music and Colorado craft beer come together for one of the best music festivals of the season. Steamboat Ski and Resort, 2305 Mt. Werner Circle, Steamboat Springs, 970-879-6111.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25

CarniVail — Vail gets hit with a spicy taste of Mardi Gras, New Orleans-style fun. Vail Resort, Vail, 970-754-8245. Through Feb. 26.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Burton U.S. Open —The longest-running snowboarding competition in the world attracts the world’s top competitors. Vail Resort, Vail, 970-754-8245. Through March 5.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

Durango Independent Film Festival — This festival screens global, innovative and diverse films that connect independent filmmakers. Various locations, Durango, 970-375-7779. Through March 5.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Crafted Tasting Event — Featuring Colorado’s best craft brews, spirits and local fare slopeside. Crested Butte Mountain Resort, 500 Gothic Road, Crested Butte, 800-547-5143.

Ski Joring Weekend — Watch as horses pull skiers into amazing feats over jumps and obstacles. Downtown Leadville, 719-486-2014. Through March 5.

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

Special Olympics Winter Games — Come support these amazing athletes as they compete at Copper for the 29th year in events including alpine skiing, cross country skiing, snowshoeing and snowboarding. 9 a.m. Copper Mountain Resort, 209 10 Mile Circle, Frisco, 970-968-2318.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

Art Garfunkel: In Close-up — Garfunkel will take to the stage performing both Simon & Garfunkel hits along with songs from his own solo collection. 7:30 p.m. Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins, 970-221-6730.

Donovan Frankenreiter — 8 p.m. Sheridan Opera House, 110 N. Oak St., Telluride, 970-728-6363. Through Feb. 19.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

2017 Audi FIS World Cup Finals — Aspen/Snowmass is hosting one of the most prestigious events on the Audi FIS Alpine World Cup, the 2017 World Cup Finals. Aspen Mountain, 601 E. Dean St., Aspen, 970-923-1227. Through March 19.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

Skitown Breakdown — The seventh annual music festival, headlined by Leftover Salmon. Crested Butte Mountain Resort, 500 Gothic Road, Crested Butte, 800-547-5143.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

Complexions — An unprecedented approach to contemporary ballet that rocks to the music of Metallica. 7:30 p.m. Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins, 970-221-6730.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

For the Love of Dance — Exhilarating movement by the Canyon Concert Ballet. 7 p.m. Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins, 970-221-6730. Through Nov. 25.

Ragtime and Early Jazz Festival — Performers will be swingin’ it up for three entertaining days filled with live music, silent film comedies and parties. Strater Hotel, 699 Main Ave., Durango, 800-247-4431. Through March 26.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

Ninth Annual Save Our Snow Celebration — Help generate the power to save power with the High Country Conservation Center. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, 28194 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone, 970-468-0718.

