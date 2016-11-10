Front Range Events

Courtesy of louisvilleco.gov

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Eric Larsen: On Thin Ice, the Melting Arctic — Larsen talks about the “Last North Expedition,” what will likely be the last human-powered trek from land to the North Pole because of climate change. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Jackie Kashian — Kashian’s comedy is like listening to a really racy episode of All Things Considered. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Nov. 13.

Mortal — A film about the end-of-life helps clarify how to live in the here and now. The Boedecker Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through Dec. 12.

Nate Craig — One of the most well-traveled young comedians in the country brings his cutting-edge style to the Front Range. 7:30 p.m. Comedy Works South, Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, 303-595-3637.

Secrets of the Andean Skies — Using the magic of the Fiske Planetarium star projector, come learn ancient secrets of Inca astronomy. 7 p.m. Fiske Planetarium, 2414 Regent Drive, Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through Nov. 12.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Harland Williams — Whether you know him from Dumb & Dumber or Half Baked, you don’t want to miss his sharp, witty, unpredictable and original stand-up comedy. Comedy Works South, Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, 303-595-3637. Through Nov. 12.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Lol Tolhurst — The author talks about his new book, Cured, the definitive story of a band whose legacy endures, told from the point of view of a participant and eyewitness. 5 p.m. Boulder Book Store. 1107 Pearl St., Boulder, 303-447-2074.

Schiff Dance Collective Winter Showcase — Two dance troupes perform excerpts of upcoming work. 7:30 p.m. The Gordon Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Ancient Polynesian Navigation — Join Dr. John Stocke to learn about ancient navigational techniques modern explorers use to recreate the ancient ways of Polynesian culture and heritage. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

From this Day Forward: A Trans Love Story — A film portrayal of an American family coping with one of the most intimate of transformations. 7 p.m. The Boedecker Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328.

Todd Johnson — With visual presentations and clever twists, Johnson will keep you laughing until after the show is over. 8 p.m. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Also showing Nov. 16.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Christine Goff — The author will discuss what it is like juggling two diverse writing projects and read from A Parliament Owls, as well as her latest thriller Dark Waters. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Complete Unknown — This shape-shifting tale of the perils and pleasures of self-reinvention. The Boedecker Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through Nov. 19.

The Handmaiden — A new crime drama that takes you back to 1930s-era colonial Korea and Japan. The Boedecker Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through Nov. 19.

Leonard David — The author discusses his book Mars: Our Future on the Red Planet, and talks about Mars as the next frontier in space exploration and how human habitation of Mars isn’t much farther off. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Book Store. 1107 Pearl St., Boulder, 303-447-2074.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17

18th Annual Beaujolais and Beyond Festival — Enjoy French food and wine to celebrate the arrival of the year’s Beaujolais. 5:30 p.m. McNichols Event Center, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, 720-443-1763.

Christopher Titus — With some of his most surprising material yet, Titus shows why he is one of the best comics working today. Comedy Works South, Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, 303-595-3637. Through Nov. 19.

Evil Cheesy Rides Again — You know the story of Evel Knievel, but do you know the legend of Evil Cheesy? Watch the screening about this crazy, rebel outlaw. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Rory Albanese — Winner of nine Emmy Awards as the executive producer and writer for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Albanese packs a punch in his stand-up comedy, too. 8 p.m. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Nov. 13.

Warren Miller’s Here, There & Everywhere — Witness a freeform, freeski adventure in Warren Miller Entertainment’s 67th snowsports film that captures the wonder, adventure, humor and beauty that is skiing. Paramount Theater, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106. Through Nov. 19.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Denver Christkindl Market — With vendors from Germany and artisans from Colorado, you’re sure to find something special for everyone on your list. 11 a.m. Skyline Park, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver, 303-837-1146. Through Dec. 23.

The Denver Moth StorySLAM — Share or enjoy a storyslam built around the theme of jobs, work and the daily grind. Doors: 6:30 p.m. Daniels Hall, Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Eldora Opening Weekend Celebration — Get the first turn at Boulder County’s closest resort. Eldora Mountain Resort, 2861 Eldora School Road, Suite 140, Nederland, 303-440-8700.

Frequent Flyers: Music in the Air — Frequent Flyers collaborates with Ars Nova Singers to blend 40 singers and stunning aerialists. The Gordon Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through Nov. 20.

Holiday Food and Gift Festival — This festival is the largest holiday celebration in the Midwest, drawing many shoppers annually who happily complete their holiday shopping early. 10 a.m. Colorado Convention Center Ballrooms, Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000. Through Nov. 20.

Joe Rogan — A stand-up comedian for more than 20 years, the one-time host of Fear Factor sells out theaters internationally with his inquisitive and intense comedic style. 8 p.m. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Nov. 19.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Bridgman & Packer Dance — Watch these Guggenheim Fellows integrate live dance, live video capture of the performance and previously recorded film footage to make technology and physical reality collide on stage. 7:30 p.m. Newman Center for the Performing Arts, University of Colorado Denver, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, 303-837-8888.

Mollie McGee’s 2016 Holiday Market — This fine craft show offers handmade crafts from local artisans. 9 a.m. Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, 303-772-0649. Through Nov. 20.

Thoroughly Modern Millie — This musical takes you back to the height of the Jazz Age in New York City, when “moderns” were bobbing their hair, raising their hemlines, entering the workforce and rewriting the rules of love. BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, 303-449-6000, ext. 4. Through Feb. 25.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Deacon Gray — Raised by a preacher, Deacon has a fun and unique take on being the only comic in his family. 7 p.m. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637.

Hieronymous Bosch: Touched by the Devil — This film follows a team of Dutch art historians as they crisscross the globe to unravel the secrets of Bosch’s art. 1 p.m. The Boedecker Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through Nov. 23.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21

WinterSkate in Historic Downtown Louisville — Enjoy an old-fashioned ice skating rink complete with skate rental, concessions and traditional holiday music. Steinbaugh Pavilion, 824 Front St., Louisville, 303-449-3137. Through Feb. 28.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Nick Guerra — One of the most exciting young Hispanic comedians making an impact in the clubs and on television. Comedy Works South, Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, 303-595-3637. Through Nov. 27.

WEDNESDAY. NOVEMBER 23

Home for the Holidays — Multiple generations from the last 35 years of Comedy Works will be back Home for the Holidays for one exciting and laugh-filled week. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Nov. 26.

A Man Called Ove — Stepping from the pages of Fredrik Backman’s international best-selling novel to the silver screen, Ove is the quintessential angry old man next door. The Boedecker Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through Nov. 26.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Blossoms of Light — Enjoy thousands of twinkling lights throughout the Denver Botanic Gardens. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, 720-865-3500. Through Jan. 1.

A Christmas Carol — This joyous musical adaptation traces money-hoarding skinflint Ebenezer Scrooge’s triumphant overnight journey to redemption. The Stage Theater, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver, 303-893-4100. Through Dec. 24.

A Christmas Carol — A hilarious adaptation of a holiday classic. Miner’s Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington St., Golden, 303-935-3044. Through Dec. 23.

The Nutcracker — Boulder Ballet presents this Christmas classic with the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra. 2 p.m. Macky Auditorium, University of Colorado Boulder, 1595 Pleasant Ave., Boulder, 303-449-1343.

The Santaland Diaries — David Sedaris’s offbeat tales from his stint as a Macy’s elf in New York City is the sure cure for the common Christmas show. The Jones, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver, 303-893-4100. Through Dec. 24.

St. Nick on the Bricks — Visit Santa downtown today and every Saturday until Christmas. Pearl Street Mall, near 13th St., Boulder, 303-449-3774. Saturdays through Dec. 24.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

A Drag Queen Christmas — The holidays were never this naughty before! Get ready for the contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race on Logo TV performing live on stage in this holiday spectacular. 8 p.m. Paramount Theater, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

The Nutcracker — Colorado Ballet performs their annual holiday show with live music from the Colorado Ballet Orchestra. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1101 13th St., Denver, 888-875-6409. Through Dec. 24.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27

B.T. — With his physical performance style and charm, will surely have you rolling with laughter in an act that challenges all boundaries. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Nov. 28.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30

As I Open My Eyes — This music-filled, French-Tunisian production is set in Tunis, summer 2010, a few months before the Revolution, and depicts the clash between culture and family. The Boedecker Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through Dec. 3.

Matt Iseman — The host of American Ninja Warrior is also a funny guy. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Dec. 3.

The Pump & Dump — An inappropriate comedy all about being parentally incorrect. 7:30 p.m. Comedy Works South, Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, 303-595-3637.

Reimagine You — Get inspired to spark a new perspective, dream big and get on track to a life you’ll love with Erin Brockovich, Brad Meltzer and more. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Theater, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

Charly Heavenrich — Join “The Canyon Guy” and explore the beauty, peace and grandeur of the Grand Canyon. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Daniel Klawitter — Reading from a renowned Colorado poet. 8 p.m. Innisfree Poetry Bookstore & Cafe, 1301 Pennsylvania Ave., Boulder, 303-495-3303.

Garrison Keillor — One of America’s greatest storytellers offers insight and stories from his journey as a writer, humorist and radio host of Prairie Home Companion. 8 p.m. Paramount Theater, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

John Heffron — Energetic and accessible, this acclaimed stand-up comedian shares relatable experiences from childhood through life as a married father. Comedy Works South, Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, 303-595-3637. Through Dec. 3.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

Zoo Lights — See the Denver Zoo alight with over 70 acres of Denver Zoo’s campus decked out with 150 animated light sculptures. 5:30 p.m. Denver Zoo, 2900 E. 23rd Ave., Denver, 720-337-1400. Through Jan. 1.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

1940s and ’50s White Christmas Ball — Join the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra for a holiday party that will bring back all the warmth and nostalgia of simpler times. 5 p.m. Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Suite 1, Denver, 720-924-1945.

29th Annual Lights of December Parade — Crowds will enjoy an annual tradition of marching bands, lit-up fire engines, holiday carolers and much more. 6 p.m. Downtown Boulder, near Pearl Street, Boulder, 303-449-3774.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6

Hedwig and the Angry Inch — The genre-bending, fourth-wall-smashing musical sensation that tells the story of one of the most unique characters to ever hit the stage. The Buell Theater, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver, 303-893-4100. Through Dec. 11.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7

Juston McKinney — After leaving his job as deputy sheriff, McKinney worked his way into comedic fame with his own podcast, web series and as a part of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour. Comedy Works South, Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, 303-595-3637. Through Dec. 10.

Robert Crifasi — Join the author of A Land Made from Water as he chronicles how the development of riparian resources in Colorado changed the face of the Front Range from a desert to an irrigated oasis. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8

Valerie Hsiung and Elisa Gabbert — Poetry reading from a dynamic duo. 7 p.m. Innisfree Poetry Bookstore & Cafe, 1301 Pennsylvania Ave., Boulder, 303-495-3303.

Wil Anderson — A densely written, high-speed ride through one of the most wonderful comedic imaginations in the world. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Dec. 11.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

Flatirons Mineral Club Annual Gem and Mineral Show — Learn about and buy gems, rocks, minerals, tools, jewelry and more. 10 a.m. Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, 303-678-6235. Through Dec. 11.

Frequent Flyers: The 13th Dream of Flight — A novel take on holiday entertainment, this performance will take the audience on a nostalgic journey of self-discovery. 7 p.m. The Gordon Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328.

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker — The renowned, award-winning principal dancer and corps de ballet thrill audiences with their expertise, dramatic expression and stunning leaps. Paramount Theater, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106. Through Dec. 10.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular — A concert and visual experience where audiences journey into a world of high-flying adventure and dare-devil athleticism complete with holiday music and cheer. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theater, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14

Dan Naturman — With his quick-witted set-ups, Naturman speeds right into the hard-hitting punchlines he’s known for. Comedy Works South, Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, 303-595-3637. Through Dec. 17.

Ignite Chanukah — Watch Ignite-style presentations about Chanukah or something Jewish with vodka and latkes to kick off the holiday. Rembrandt Yard, 1301 Spruce St., Boulder, 303-998-1900 ext. 135.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

Rocky Mountain Revels: A Scottish Solstice Celebration — A fully staged theatrical production, with a brass quintet, piper and other instrumentalists, traditional dancers, and a spirited chorus of adults and children. The Gordon Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through Dec. 18.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20

Finding Neverland — The classic tale of Peter Pan springs to life in this heartwarming theatrical event. The Buell Theater, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver, 303-893-4100. Through Jan. 1.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21

Josh Blue — Perhaps best known as the comedian who puts the cerebral in cerebral palsy, Blue exploded onto the national comedy scene as the winner of Last Comic Standing. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Dec. 23.

Living Lights — A magical journey through the Butterfly Pavilion’s twinkling tropical rainforest and glowing gardens. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster, 303-469-5441. Through Jan. 7.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28

Justin Willman — A comedian and magician star currently on tour with his live show, Fake Believe. Comedy Works South, Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, 303-595-3637. Through Dec. 31.

Monty Franklin — An Australian-born comedian who tours with Rob Schneider. Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Dec. 31.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30

Decadence — Bassnectar, Marshmello and more perform at this two-night, dual stage festival. Colorado Convention Center Ballrooms, Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000. Through Dec. 31.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31

New Year’s Eve Fireworks — You can catch great shows in Boulder, Longmont, Lafayette or Louisville after dark.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Downtown — Ring in the New Year on the 16th Street Mall and catch one of two spectacular fireworks shows. 9 p.m. and Midnight. 16th Street Mall, Denver, 303-534-6161.

New Year’s Eve at the Mad Tea Party — Fall down the rabbit hole into a curiouser and curiouser night of uncommon nonsense for New Year’s Eve at BMoCA’s Mad Tea Party! Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th St., Boulder, 303-443-2122.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 6

Denver Boat Show — Boats, boats and more boats! Come see loads of boats at the 32nd Annual Denver Boat Show. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, 303-859-1284. Through Jan. 8.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

National Western Stock Show — Find your Western spirit at the biggest and best stock show in North America. National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver, 303-295-6124. Through Jan. 22.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 10

Fun Home — A refreshingly honest musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes. The Ellie, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver, 303-893-4100. Through Jan. 22.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 12

International Sporstmen’s Exposition — The outdoor industry rocks Denver with its annual expo. Colorado Convention Center Ballrooms, Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, 800-545-6100. Through Jan. 15.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

The Book of Will — Without William Shakespeare, we wouldn’t have masterpieces like Romeo and Juliet, but without two of his friends, we would have lost Shakespeare’s plays forever. The play about the story behind the genius. The Buell Theater, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver, 303-893-4100. Through Feb. 26.

MONDAY, JANUARY 23

Looking Back to the Big Bang — Dr. Nils Halverson will review cosmic microwave background observations, what they have taught us about the history of the universe, and the story of the scientists who continue the quest. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

Mark Sundeen — The author of the best-selling book The Man Who Quit Money will share his newest work The Unsettlers, that traces the search for the simple life. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

Anjelah Johnson — Starting her rise to fame as an NFL cheerleader, Johnson made a huge splash with one of the most successful viral comedy videos of all time, “Nail Salon.” Comedy Works, Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, Larimer Square, 303-595-3637. Through Jan. 29.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

Denver Winter Brewfest — Celebrate craft beer while supporting Swallow Hill Music. Mile High Station, 2027 West Lower Colfax Ave., Denver, 888.810.2063. Through Jan. 28.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 29

2017 Boulder Wedding Showcase — Boulder’s best boutique wedding showcase features a variety of Boulder County and surrounding area wedding experts. 11 a.m., Rembrandt Yard, 1301 Spruce St., Boulder, 303-301-2972.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

An Illiad — A one-person retelling of Homer’s epic poem, hailed as “stunning” by the New York Times, enacts the ancient tale of the Trojan War colliding with our contemporary compulsion toward violence. The Grace Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 303-444-7328. Through Feb. 26.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Colorado Home & Garden Show — Discover the Rocky Mountain region’s oldest, largest and most prestigious garden and home show. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000. Through Feb. 12.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Engineering Discovery: The Webb Telescope — Allison Barto will share how astronomers’ questions shape telescope design and offer a glimpse into the amazing engineering that enables scientific discovery. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Unspoken — A theatrical exploration of how hope is born from tragedy by peering into the lives of a small group of friends in New York City. University Theater, 11595 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8008. Through Feb. 19.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Erika Krouse — The author will read from her latest book Contenders and discuss the challenges of writing characters who veer far from the norm. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24

The Last Man on the Moon — When Apollo astronaut Eugene Cernan stepped off the moon in 1972, he left his footprints and his daughter’s initials in the lunar dust and now he shares his story in film. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet — Each performance is different because the company’s vision is for their virtuoso dancers to perform new works by a wide variety of choreographers. Newman Center for the Performing Arts, University of Colorado Denver, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, 303-837-8888. Through Feb. 26.

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

Boulder International Film Festival — See films and filmmakers from around the world during this four-day celebration of the art of cinema. Various locations, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303.449.2283. Through March 5.

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

Alter/Altar — On a shared evening of dance, Gwen Ritchie and Arneshia Williams each create, revisit and revise spheres of knowing from their own unique kinesthetic voices. Irey Theater, 11595 Pleasant St., Boulder, 303-492-8008. Through March 5.

Disenchanted! — Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs ’em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hilarious hit musical that’s anything but Grimm. BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, 303-449-6000 ext. 4. Through May 6.

Yarn — A documentary that focuses on a handful of global artists whose work explores the possibilities contained in a skein of yarn. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

Frozen Dead Guy Days — Nederland’s famous festival celebrates the man in the Tuff shed. Nederland, 303-506-1048. Through March 12.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

Kevin and the Storyteller — Back by popular demand, Kevin Kling again joins forces with local storytellers to share some amazing true tales. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

Amelia Earhart: A Modern Day Global Flight — A documentary about Amelia Rose Earhart. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

Harlem Globetrotters — The iconic Harlem Globetrotters are coming to town with their unrivaled family show, featuring some of the greatest athletes on the planet. Doors: 6 p.m. 1st Bank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield, 303-410-0700.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

Mark Stevens — The Colorado mystery writer will discuss his research, his writing and provide a preview of what is coming next. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

Kevin Nealon — Best known for his nine-year stint on Saturday Night Live, Nealon sets himself apart with his dry wit and likeable demeanor. Comedy Works South, Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, 303-595-3637. Through March 25.