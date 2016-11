Colorado ski areas

By none

Courtesy Vail Resorts

Prices at nearly all Colorado ski resorts vary based upon time of year and peak season. Various lift-ticket discounts are also available for many ski mountains, so check around before your next outing.

Arapahoe Basin

Peak: 12,475 feet (13,050 feet with hike)

Base: 10,779 feet

Vertical Rise: 2,270 feet

Average Snowfall: 350 inches

Skiable Acres: 960

Lifts: 8

Trails: 109

% of Beginner/Intermediate/Expert

Terrain: 10/30/60

Bowl Skiing: Y

Powdercat Skiing: N

Resort: N

Day Ticket Price: Adult, $64/$76; Youth, $64; Child, $38 (free under 5); Senior, $71; Super senior, $30

Opening Date: Oct. 21

Aspen Highlands

Peak: 11,675 feet

Base: 8,040 feet

Vertical Rise: 3,635 feet

Average Snowfall: 300 inches

Skiable Acres: 1,040

Lifts: 5

Trails: 122

% of Beginner/Intermediate/Expert

Terrain: 18/46/36

Bowl Skiing: Y

Powdercat Skiing: Y

Resort: Y

Day Ticket Price (Based on online pre-sale prices for peak season): Adult, $145; Child/Teen/Senior, $92

Opening Date: Dec. 10

Aspen Mountain

Peak: 11,212 feet

Base: 7,945 feet

Vertical Rise: 3,267 feet

Average Snowfall: 300 inches

Skiable Acres: 673

Lifts: 8

Trails: 76

% of Beginner/Intermediate/Expert

Terrain: 0/48/52

Bowl Skiing: Y

Powdercat Skiing: Y

Resort: Y

Day Ticket Price (Based on online pre-sale prices for peak season): Adult, $145; Child/Teen/Senior, $92

Opening Date: Nov. 24

Beaver Creek

Peak: 11,440 feet

Base: 8,100 feet

Vertical Rise: 3,340 feet

Average Snowfall: 325 inches

Skiable Acres: 1,832

Lifts: 25

Trails: 149

% of Beginner/Intermediate/Expert

Terrain: 19/43/38

Bowl Skiing: Y

Powdercat Skiing: N

Resort: Y

Day Ticket Price (Based on online pre-sales for peak season): Adult, $149; Child, $103; Senior, $139

Opening Date: Nov. 23

Breckenridge

Peak: 12,998 feet

Base: 9,600 feet

Vertical Rise: 3,398 feet

Average Snowfall: 350 inches

Skiable Acres: 2,908 acres

Lifts: 34

Trails: 187

% of Beginner/Intermediate/Expert

Terrain: 11/31/58

Bowl Skiing: Y

Powdercat Skiing: N

Resort: Y

Day Ticket Price (Based on online pre-sales for peak season): Adult, $149; Child, $103; Senior, $139

Opening Date: Nov. 11

Buttermilk

Peak: 9,900 feet

Base: 7,870 feet

Vertical Rise: 2,030 feet

Average Snowfall: 200 inches

Skiable Acres: 470

Lifts: 8

Trails: 44

% of Beginner/Intermediate/Expert

Terrain: 35/39/26

Bowl Skiing: N

Powdercat Skiing: N

Resort: Y

Day Ticket Price (Based on online pre-sale prices for peak season): Adult, $145; Child/Teen/Senior, $92

Opening Date: Dec. 10

Copper Mountain

Peak: 12,313 feet

Base: 9,712 feet

Vertical Rise: 2,601 feet

Average Snowfall: 306 inches

Skiable Acres: 2,465

Lifts: 23

Trails: 140

% of Beginner/Intermediate/Expert

Terrain: 21/25/54

Bowl Skiing: Y

Powdercat Skiing: Y

Resort: Y

Day Ticket Price (Based on online pre-sale prices for peak season, walk up/window rated TBD): Adult, $100; Child, $66; Senior, $85

Opening Date: Nov. 11

Crested Butte

Peak: 12,162 feet

Base: 9,375 feet

Vertical Rise: 3,062 feet

Average Snowfall: 300 inches

Skiable Acres: 1,547

Lifts: 15

Trails: 121

% of Beginner/Intermediate/Expert

Terrain: 27/57/16

Bowl Skiing: Y

Powdercat Skiing: N

Resort: Y

Day Ticket Price: Adult, $109/$115; Teen, $99/$104; Child, $60/$63; Senior, $87/$92

Opening Date: Nov. 24 (Free)

Eldora

Peak: 10,800 feet

Base: 9,200 feet

Vertical Rise: 1,600 feet

Average Snowfall: 300 inches

Skiable Acres: 680

Lifts: 11

Trails: 53

% of Beginner/Intermediate/Expert

Terrain: 20/50/30

Bowl Skiing: Y

Powdercat Skiing: N

Resort: Y

Day Ticket Price: Adult, $94; Child, $54 (under 5 are free); Senior, $54;

Opening Date: Nov. 18

Granby Ranch

Peak: 9,202 feet

Base: 8,202 feet

Vertical Rise: 1,000 feet

Average Snowfall: 220 inches

Skiable Acres: 406

Lifts: 6

Trails: 41

% of Beginner/Intermediate/Expert

Terrain: 30/50/20

Bowl Skiing: N

Powdercat Skiing: N

Resort: N

Day Ticket Price: Adult, $68; Junior, $39; Child (5 and under), free; Senior, $54

Opening Date: Dec. 17

Howelsen Hill

Peak: 7,136 feet

Base: 6,696 feet

Vertical Rise: 440 feet

Average Snowfall: 150 inches

Skiable Acres: 50

Lifts: 4

Trails: 17

% of Beginner/Intermediate/Expert

Terrain: 25/20/55

Bowl Skiing: N

Powdercat Skiing: N

Resort: N

Day Ticket Price: Adult, $25; /Senior, $15; Child $8; Youth $15

Opening Date: Nov. 26

Keystone

Peak: 12,408 feet

Base: 9,280 feet

Vertical Rise: 3,128 feet

Average Snowfall: 235 inches

Skiable Acres: 3,148

Lifts: 20

Trails: 131

% of Beginner/Intermediate/Expert

Terrain: 14/29/57

Bowl Skiing: Y

Powdercat Skiing: Y

Resort: Y

Day Ticket Price (Based on online pre-sales for peak season): Adult, $105; Child, $61; Senior, $95

Opening Date: Nov. 11

Loveland

Peak: 13,010 feet

Base: 10,800 feet

Vertical Rise: 2,210 feet

Average Snowfall: 422 inches

Skiable Acres: 1,800

Lifts: 10

Trails: 93

% of Beginner/Intermediate/Expert

Terrain: 13/41/46

Bowl Skiing: Y

Powdercat Skiing: Y

Resort: N

Day Ticket Price (early to regular season, late season TBD): Adult, $59/$71; Child, $27/$30 (under 5 are free); Senior (70+), $89 season pass

Opening Date: Nov. 11

Monarch

Peak: 11,952 feet

Base: 10,790 feet

Vertical Rise: 1,162 feet

Average Snowfall: 350 inches

Skiable Acres: 800

Lifts: 8

Trails: 53

% of Beginner/Intermediate/Expert Terrain: 27/30/43

Bowl Skiing: Y

Powdercat Skiing: Y

Resort: N

Day Ticket Price: (walk-in, online): Adult, $84/$69; Teen, $55/$47; Junior, $40/$29; Seniors 69+ and children under 6, free

Opening Date: Nov. 18 (Tentative)

Powderhorn

Peak: 9,850 feet

Base: 8,200 feet

Vertical Rise: 1,650 feet

Average Snowfall: 250 inches

Skiable Acres: 1,600

Lifts: 5

Trails: 63

% of Beginner/Intermediate/Expert

Terrain: 20/50/30

Bowl Skiing: N

Powdercat Skiing: N

Resort: N

Day Ticket Price: Adult, $71; Youth, $60; Junior, $35; Child, $18; Senior, $60; 75+/Military, $10 off window ticket price

Opening Date: Dec. 15

Purgatory at Durango Mountain Resort

Peak: 10,822 feet

Base: 8,793 feet

Vertical Rise: 2,029 feet

Average Snowfall: 260 inches

Skiable Acres: 1,360

Lifts: 10

Trails: 85

% of Beginner/Intermediate/Expert

Terrain: 20/45/35

Bowl Skiing: N

Powdercat Skiing: Y

Resort: Y

Day Ticket Price: Adult, $89; Teen, $68; Child, $55; Senior, $74; 80+, $31

Opening Date: Nov. 19

Silverton

Peak: 13,487 feet

Base: 10,400 feet

Vertical Rise: 3,287 feet

Average Snowfall: 400 inches

Skiable Acres: 1,819

Lifts: 1

Trails: 69

% of Beginner/Intermediate/Expert

Terrain: 0/0/100

Bowl Skiing: Y

Powdercat Skiing: Heliskiing

Resort: N

Day Ticket Price: Unguided, $59; Guided, $99-$159.

Opening Date: Dec. 29

Ski Cooper

Peak: 11,700 feet

Base: 10,500 feet

Vertical Rise: 1,200 feet

Average Snowfall: 275 inches

Snowmaking Acres: 0

Skiable Acres: 400

Lifts: 5

Trails: 39

% of Beginner/Intermediate/Expert

Terrain: 28/36/36

Bowl Skiing: Y

Powdercat Skiing: Y

Resort: N

Day Ticket Price: Adult, $52; Child, $32; Senior, $42; 70-79, $32; 80+ and children under 5, free

Opening Date: Dec. 10

Snowmass

Peak: 12,510 feet

Base: 8,104 feet

Vertical Rise: 4,406 feet

Average Snowfall: 300 inches

Skiable Acres: 3,332

Lifts: 21

Trails: 94

% of Beginner/Intermediate/Expert

Terrain: 6/47/47

Bowl Skiing: Y

Powdercat Skiing: N

Resort: Y

Day Ticket Price (Based on online pre-sale prices for peak season): Adult, $145 (advance); Child/Teen/Senior, $92

Opening Date: Nov. 24

Steamboat

Peak: 10,568 feet

Base: 6,900 feet

Vertical Rise: 3,668 feet

Average Snowfall: 352 inches

Skiable Acres: 2,965

Lifts: 18

Trails: 165

% of Beginner/Intermediate/Expert

Terrain: 14/42/44

Bowl Skiing: Y

Powdercat Skiing: Y

Resort: Y

Day Ticket Price: (Based on online pre-sale prices for peak season) Adult, $130; Junior, $115; Child, $80 (children 5 and under free); Senior, $105;

Opening Date: Nov. 23

Sunlight

Peak: 9,895 feet

Base: 7,885 feet

Vertical Rise: 2,010 feet

Average Snowfall: 250 inches

Skiable Acres: 680

Lifts: 3

Trails: 67

% of Beginner/Intermediate/Expert

Terrain: 20/55/25

Bowl Skiing: N

Powdercat Skiing: N

Resort: N

Day Ticket Price: Adult, $63; Child/Senior, $45; 80+, free

Opening Date: Dec. 9

Telluride

Peak: 13,150 feet

Base: 8,725 feet

Vertical Rise: 4,425 feet

Average Snowfall: 309 inches

Skiable Acres: 2,000

Lifts: 18

Trails: 127

% of Beginner/Intermediate/Expert

Terrain: 16/30/54

Bowl Skiing: Y

Powdercat Skiing: Heliskiing

Resort: Y

Day Ticket Price: (Based on regular season window price, prices go up on Dec. 3) Adult, $86/129; Child, $47/56; Senior, $68/79

Opening Date: Nov. 24

Vail

Peak: 11,570 feet

Base: 8,120 feet

Vertical Rise: 3,450 feet

Average Snowfall: 350 inches

Skiable Acres: 5,289

Lifts: 31

Trails: 193

% of Beginner/Intermediate/Expert Terrain: 18/29/53

Bowl Skiing: Y

Powdercat Skiing: Y

Resort: Y

Day Ticket Price: (Based on online pre-sales for peak season) Adult, $149; Child, $104; Senior, $139

Opening Date: Nov. 21

Winter Park/Mary Jane

Peak: 12,060 feet

Base: 9,000 feet

Vertical Rise: 3,060 feet

Average Snowfall: 348 inches

Snowmaking Acres: 313

Skiable Acres: 3,081

Lifts: 25

Trails: 153

% of Beginner/Intermediate/Expert

Terrain: 24/38/39

Bowl Skiing: Y

Powdercat Skiing: N

Resort: Y

Day Ticket Price: (Based on online pre-sales for peak season) Adult, $119; Senior, $103; Child, $75; 5 and under, $10

Opening Date: Nov. 16

Wolf Creek

Peak: 11,904 feet

Base: 10,300 feet

Vertical Rise: 1,604 feet

Average Snowfall: 430 inches

Skiable Acres: 1,600

Lifts: 8

Trails: 77

% of Beginner/Intermediate/Expert

Terrain: 20/35/45

Bowl Skiing: Y

Powdercat Skiing: N

Resort: N

Day Ticket Price: Adult, $66; Child, $34; Senior, $37; 80+, free

Opening Date: Nov. 11