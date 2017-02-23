This Weekend: Capital One Celebrates New Denver and Boulder Cafés

Banking Reimagined Tour Hits Denver February 25-26

According to a recent study, four out of five Denver residents agree that they would be happier if they felt more confident in their personal finances.* That’s why Capital One has set out on a mission to empower people to feel confident in their relationship with money by redesigning banking to be more simple and straightforward. At the heart of that journey, the newest Denver Cafe (1550 Wewatta St, Denver CO, 80202) and Boulder (1247 Pearl Street) Capital One Cafes that opened earlier this year.

“Banking is ripe for transformation,” said Lia Dean, Head of Capital One Cafes. “We want to create experiences that fit more naturally into people’s lives. And that really comes to life in two ways – innovative products and digital tools, and also the human connection we know people to crave.”

At the intersection of both the digital and physical worlds are Capital One Cafés – a space that’s intentionally designed for how people live and bank today. If you haven’t been to a Capital One Café, we highly recommend it. It’s not your typical banking experience; it’s a space that’s warm, welcoming and highly interactive. When you walk in, you are greeted by Café Ambassadors sporting apparel curated by former Project Runway contestant Shirin Askari. These Ambassadors order coffee for guests using an Apple iWatch and then take them to sit on a comfortable sofa (not behind a desk) to help coach them through setting up an account, paying their bills online, applying for a credit card and more.

“Our Capital One Cafes are about solving our visitor’s financial problems and helping them reach their money goals,” added Dean. “They are a place where people can recharge their bank accounts, devices and lives while learning new ways to manage their finances, try out new digital and financial tools, or simply grab a great cup of coffee or local pastry.”

It doesn’t stop there. When you visit a Capital One Café you can learn new digital tools through an interactive Demo Bar – like exploring an app that helps keep your budget in check to how to manage your account using just your voice through a first-of-its-kind skill with Amazon Alexa. You can even challenge your financial knowledge through Interactive Screens that provide educational money content, deposit or withdrawal in any denomination using Cash-Deposit ATMs or utilize one of several complimentary spaces, like nooks and meeting rooms.

To continue helping Colorado residents think about their bottom line in new ways, Capital One is heading to the Denver for its fourth stop on a ten-city Banking ReimaginedSM Tour, taking place at Larimer Square – at the corner of 14th Street and Lawrence Street

(1111 14th St, Denver, CO 80202) on February 25–26th!

The Banking ReimaginedSM Tour is a two day, hands-on innovative experience that gives locals the opportunity to gain financial confidence in fun and engaging ways. The tour features a state-of-the-art, 54-foot trailer housing a smart, personalized and digital experience open to the public, including:

• Touchscreens that allow you to prioritize personal values and goals, demonstrating how your outlook shapes the way you view money

• An augmented reality experience with 3D holograms in real space and time that brings your financial goals to life

• Video selfie booths where you can record a message to your future self as a reminder of your money goals