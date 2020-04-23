Mental health resources

It can be hard to remember what day it is. Boundaries between work, home, family, friends are all a big blur. Some of us have too much time on our hands, others can’t seem to find enough time in each day. Regardless, the days can be full of fear, anxiety and stress. Here are a few of the many resources out there (some local, some national) here to help us all cope, de-stress and ultimately heal.

Mental Health Partners’ Resource Guide: BoulderCounty’s Mental Health Partners offers a free resource guide for families and individuals about how to maintain mental wellness during COVID-19, including activities, tips and other ideas. MHP also offers crisis services and suicide prevention resources. mhpcolorado.org/covid-19-updates

Boulder County Public Health blog for coping with COVID-19 by Dr. Lori Kleinman: Every Sunday, Dr. Lori Kleinman releases tips for handling the stress and anxiety of the pandemic with topics ranging from organizing your time to managing stress, bouncing back from difficult times and the most recent one on remaining optimistic and hopeful. bouldercounty.org/families/disease/covid-19/mental-health-blog

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) COVID-19 Resource and Information Guide: This guide covers a range of topics from managing stress and anxiety to practical steps about helping those in your life affected by the pandemic. nami.org/covid-19-guide (Check out the Boulder County chapter at namibouldercounty.org).

Webinar: Managing Stress and Anxiety During Uncertain Times. Although created specifically to address questions related to State of Colorado employees, this free webinar from the State of Colorado gathers information from various published and researched sources throughout cumulative years of providing mental health services. colorado.gov/pacific/c-seap/covid-19-and-your-emotional-wellness

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Daily Life and Coping: Check out the CDC website for a variety of advice about how to deal with stress and cope with the present reality. Includes entries for parents, first responders, coming out of quarantine and taking care of your community. cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/index.html

A Window Between WORLDS (AWBW): AWBW is a national healing arts nonprofit releasing new art prompts and free, printable, engaging, therapeutic and accessible activities for people of all ages every Tuesday. Available in English and Spanish. awbw.org/windowoftime

American Mountain Guides Association Stress and Resilience guide: Brought to you by Laura McGladrey, a National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS) instructor and nurse practitioner who has studied the effects of trauma on first responders and outdoor leaders for almost a decade, this resource includes a COVID Stress Continuum guide and resources about how to create a resiliency plan. amga.com/stress-resilience-coronavirus

When It’s Too Much Toolkit: Developed by mental health professionals after the California wildfires a few years ago, this toolkit helps identify and address stress responses to crisis, particularly for those with past traumatic experiences. Learn how to discharge survival energy and feel your emotions. tinyurl.com/when-its-too-much-toolkit

If you or your organization has resources that you’d like added to this list, email editorial@boulderweekly.com