All the Boulder County restaurants now offering takeout/delivery during coronavirus shutdown

Boulder Weekly and First Bite Boulder, Boulder’s restaurant week, have compiled a list of places that have switched to or expanded takeout and delivery services while dine-in services are shut down due to coronavirus. Check back regularly for new restaurant listings. Email mcortina@boulderweekly.com to be included on this list.
Boulder
- Amante Coffee (Takeout). 303-546-9999
- Arcana (Takeout/Delivery). 303-444-3885
- Basta (Takeout/Delivery). 303-997-8775
- Boulder Chophouse (Delivery through GrubHub/Door Dash). 303-443-1188
- Centro Mexican Kitchen (Takeout/Delivery). 303-442-7771
- Cured (Takeout). 720-389-8096
- Dagabi Tapas Bar (Takeout/Delivery). 303-786-9004
- Jill’s (Takeout). 720-406-7399
- Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant (Takeout). 303-442-1485
- Mountain Sun Pub & Brewery (Takeout). 303-546-0886
- OAK at fourteenth (Takeout). 303-444-3522
- Osaka’s Restaurant (Takeout/Delivery through GrubHub/Door Dash). 720-398-9115
- Ozo Coffee Company (Takeout/Various locations).
- Riffs Urban Fare (Takeout/Delivery). 303-440-6699
- River and Woods (Takeout). 303-993-6301
- SALT (Takeout/Delivery through Door Dash). 303-444-7258
- Sforno Trattoria Romana (Takeout/Delivery through DoorDash). 303-449-1787
- Steakhouse No. 316 (Takeout). 720-729-1922
- The Post Brewing Co (Takeout/Delivery through Door Dash). 720-372-3341
- West End Tavern (Takeout/Delivery through Door Dash). 303-444-3535
- West Flanders Brewing Co. (Takeout/Delivery through Hungry Buffs/GrubHub). 303-447-2739
- Woodgrain Bagels (Takeout/Delivery). 303-284-0396
- Zolo Grill (Takeout/Delivery through Door Dash). 303-449-0444
Lafayette
- The Post Brewing Co (Takeout/Delivery through Door Dash). 303-593-2066
- Community (Takeout/Delivery). 720-890-3793
Longmont
- Longs Peak Pub & Taphouse (Takeout). 303-651-7886
- Sugarbeet (Takeout/Delivery for $5 on $25 purchases). 303-651-3330
- Ozo Coffee Company (Takeout/Various locations). 720-600-6689
- The Post Brewing Co (Takeout/Delivery through Door Dash). 720-588-2883
Louisville
- Moxie Bread Co. (Takeout). 720-420-9616
- Parma Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar (Takeout through GrubHUb/Delivery through LODEL). 303-284-2741
- The Empire Lounge and Restaurant (Takeout/Delivery through DoorDash). 303-665-2521
- Zucca Italian Ristorante (Takeout). 303-666-6499