Boulder Restaurant Week, amended

First Bite, Boulder’s Restaurant Week, was supposed to start next weekend. With restaurants at limited capacity, First Bite Producer Jessica Benjamin pivoted, curating a cookbook, A Bite of Boulder, with 40 recipes from 30 Boulder County restaurants.

So instead of eating at local restaurants, we can cook their food at home after the book is released Nov. 12. Half of the proceeds of the book sales will be split between participating restaurants, at a time when they need it most.

To sweeten the pot, several restaurants are offering special packages and unique interactive offerings to coincide with the book launch. Café Aion, for instance, is offering an at-home paella kit that includes a pan, ingredients and a copy of the book for just $62. Add a bottle of wine for $13. Japango’s dealing a make-at-home sushi kit; Roadhouse Boulder Depot’s got a DIY burger kit; and there’s much more. Check out the launch weekend events at firstbiteboulder.com/dining-events/.

First Bite’s also doing a bunch of local-restaurant-friendly things after the book launch, including an Instagram-based “12 Days of Giveaways” event starting the day after Thanksgiving to support local businesses and highlight local goods. For more info, and to buy the book, go to firstbiteboulder.com.