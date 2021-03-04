Brewing change

Some breweries make beer. Some make beer… and change.

Team Left Hand, a group of employees and supporters of Longmont’s Left Hand Brewing, recently announced it has now raised more than $5 million, and counting, in support of multiple sclerosis (MS) research. The total is the result of 14 years of coordinated fundraising and awereness-raising efforts from the brewery, its team, community members and business partners.

Since 2008, Team Left Hand has participated in Bike MS rides around the country, which raise funds for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and helps it fund research and support people living with MS and their families. The team participated in virtual rides last year (because of the pandemic, of course.)

Left Hand’s efforts — with eight regional groups that participate in rides — not only help raise awareness and funds for MS, but create connections.

“Our first year we raised $18,000 with 25 riders here in Colorado,” says Chris Lennert, national captain of Team Left Hand and the brewery’s COO. “At that time, I knew one person that had MS. Fast forward to 2021 and we now have eight teams with hundreds of riders across the country, and I personally know more than 100 people that fight MS every day.”

In 2019, Left Hand became a national sponsor of Bike MS, and the plan is to continue pushing the brewery’s support further.

“I’ve shared a dream over the years: 10 teams and 1,000 riders raising more than $1 million a year, ultimately allowing people to lead better lives,” Lennert says.

If biking isn’t your bag, but you want to join Left Hand’s support for MS research, good news: the brewery makes Wheels Gose ’Round — a tart ale with raspberry, a twist of lemon and a hint of salt — with proceeds benefitting the National MS Society. If both beer and biking are your bag, then Wheels Gose ’Round makes for a refreshing finish to a long ride.

If you want to get involved, visit teamlefthand.com to find out how. There are eight rides scheduled for 2021 across the country — you can ride virtually or in-person (there’s one in Colorado in June) with staggered start-times to ensure social distancing.

In addition to all that good work, Left Hand is still cranking out good, interesting beer. The brewery recently dropped the St. Vrain Tripel and Found Fortune Double IPA.

The Tripel makes its debut for the first time ever in cans as a year-round release — previous small-batch offerings available only in bombers were very well received for this Belgian-style golden ale, loaded with fruit and spice.

The Found Fortune, meanwhile, is Left Hand’s first seasonal of the year. It gets a heavy dose of El Dorado hops, which join Galaxy and Citra hop additions for a crunchy, flavor-busting brew.

Both are available now, Found Fortune only for the next several months.