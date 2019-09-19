Try this week: Mile High Pho’s Panang Curry Chicken, and more

Panang Curry Chicken

Mile High Pho, 1100 W. Dillon Road, Louisville, milehighpho.org

Louisville’s Mile High Pho turns out Vietnamese fare from sandwiches to entrees to, of course, pho. We opted for a house favorite, the Panang curry chicken. Tender strips of chicken are married with carrots, onions, basil leaves and red bell pepper, which is then smothered with a creamy, coonut milk Panang curry, which is well-spiced and thick. Served atop your choice of noodles or rice, it’s a fresh, clean dish that we’d still classify as comfort food. $11.45.

Sushi and Sashimi Lunch Special

Kasa Japanese Grill & Bar, 1468 Pearl St., Boulder, kasasushiboulder.com

There’s nothing like a good sushi lunch special — a chef’s choice of fresh fish in a variety of combinations, all for a reduced price and with a choice of miso soup or salad thrown in. At Kasa Japanese Bar & Grill, the sushi and sashimi lunch special fits the bill. Five pieces of sashimi, in this case a combination of ahi, salmon and yellowtail, are served with lemon, a delightful flavor that brings out the nuances of each fish. Tamago (Japanese sweet egg omelet), ahi and yellowtail are served over rice in the three nigiri. The dish also comes with half a California roll, which serves as a nice palate cleanser between more flavorful bites. A delightful atmosphere, along with friendly and accommodating wait staff, make the food that much more enjoyable. $19.95

Hyderabad Chicken Biryani

Bawarchi Biryanis, 390 S. McCaslin Blvd., Louisville, bawachilouisville.com

Bawarchi Biryanis is a revelation. Their menu is loaded with Indian dishes you likely won’t find elsewhere in the county, and their signature dish — the biryani — is excellent. Every biryani is different, and Bawarchi’s blend of herbs and spices is a treat for the palate. The flavor is woven deep into pillowy long-grain rice and on-the-bone chicken, which falls apart at the lightest pressure. This is a place you go back to again and again to see what flavors are in every dish. $12.99.

Spicy Bird

Lucky Bird food truck, mobile, Boulder County, luckybirdco.com

The fried chicken sandwich has gotten a lot of press recently due to a Popeye’s and Chick-fil-A spat. We won’t weigh in on that, but we will say there’s great fried chicken sandwiches made locally. Take Lucky Bird’s Spicy Bird sandwich. Two strips of crispy fried chicken are adorned with spicy gochujang butter, house pickles and encased in a soft potato bun. $9.