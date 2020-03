Left Hand is Boulder County’s purveyors of nitro beers, and its latest valentine, Galactic Cowboy Imperial Stout, is a winner. Jet black in the glass with a thick, creamy collar of egg-shell foam, a whiff of roast on the nose, a spike of sweet malt in the mouth, a whole lot of mind-softening alcohol to send you off to sleep. It’d be vicious if it weren’t so smooth. See you, space cowboy…