Drink of the week: Pumphouse Brewery’s Red Alert Amber Ale

By
Michael J. Casey
-
0
Michael J. Casey

The day has finally come where we can once again enter a watering hole, sidle up to the bar and enjoy a cold one. There won’t be much to watch on the TV, and we won’t be able to stay long, but you got to start somewhere. Times like these call for a standard, and Longmont’s Pumphouse Brewery Red Alert Amber Ale is a bona fide classic. Two-row pale, caramel, biscuit and chocolate malts lay the base, and Northern Brewer and Cascade hops bring the spice. It tastes like memories, the kind without concession. Welcome back.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR