Drink of the week: Pumphouse Brewery’s Red Alert Amber Ale

The day has finally come where we can once again enter a watering hole, sidle up to the bar and enjoy a cold one. There won’t be much to watch on the TV, and we won’t be able to stay long, but you got to start somewhere. Times like these call for a standard, and Longmont’s Pumphouse Brewery Red Alert Amber Ale is a bona fide classic. Two-row pale, caramel, biscuit and chocolate malts lay the base, and Northern Brewer and Cascade hops bring the spice. It tastes like memories, the kind without concession. Welcome back.