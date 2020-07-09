Drink this: Busey Brews’ Tropical Staycation Juicy IPA

A) You’re not going anywhere this summer. B) Beerin’ just ain’t what it used to be. Every brewery in Boulder County is trying to stay afloat, and some are doing it better than others. Busey Brews in Nederland is doing it better than most. Their food menu is as robust as ever, and their beer selection is fresh and delicious. Their latest addition, Tropical Staycation Juicy IPA, is a beauty: Hazy yellow in the glass, fresh fruit on the nose and loads of stone fruit in the mouth. The bitterness is subdued, but there’s plenty of malt to hold up to whatever’s on the table. It’s a summer void of vacations, but Busey’s brews make life a little brighter. Click here for more.