Drink this: It’s National Tequila Day

It’s not like we need to tell you to go to the Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant for all things tequila, but July 24 is National Tequila Day, and the Rio will be offering 50% off pours of tequila all day long. Though it has over 60 different types in its collection, José Cuervo is the Rio’s bread and butter — the regional chain claims to be the largest on-site purveyor of José in the U.S. and whips up about one million margs a year. They’re legendary, but you knew that already. Not up to going out but still want to celebrate? No problem, grab a bottle of tequila, triple sec and a couple of limes and follow along: 3 parts tequila, 2 parts triple sec, and 1 part fresh-squeezed lime juice. Throw it all in a blender, a couple of frozen strawberries if you’re feeling fancy, and add ice to your liking. Rim the glass with salt, and you’ll be sailing away in no time.