Drink this: Uhl’s Brewing Company The Hop Down

Uhl’s Brewing is not the place to go if you’re looking for a routine lineup of beer. Experimentation is its game, and even its flagship IPA, The Hop Down, sees plenty of variation. The Hop Down (Idaho Gem DDH) is a New England-style IPA loaded with Citra, El Dorado and Amarillo, and double dry-hopped with Idaho Gem. It’s a vibrant burst of fruit, a touch of hop bitterness and a creamy, pillowy mouth. “This whole time, all I’ve been doing is listening to podcasts about brewing and brewing techniques,” Aaron Uhl says with a smile. “Learning the tricks of the trade.” More on Aaron Uhl, and what Uhl’s Brewing has been up to here.