Taste of the Week: Seeded Dark Rye Bread @ Moxie Bread Co.

Moxie Bread Co.’s Seeded Dark Rye isn’t for everyone, or even necessarily for those who love rye bread or marble rye for sandwiches like reubens. This rye is a heavyweight contender from the German brod lineage. Yes, it’s a sourdough bread, but Moxie’s bakers use only cracked rye berries with sunflower and pumpkin seeds, resulting in darker, much denser, and chewier slices. It’s perfect for those hip and healthy avocado and hummus toasts.

Seeded Dark Rye can be sliced extremely thin and benefits from lots of extra time in the toaster. I love it saturated in butter and local wildflower honey or with aged cheddar melted on top.

Besides the original Louisville location, Moxie Bread Co. now has shops in North Boulder and Lyons.

Old Amsterdam sandwich at Dubbel Dutch in Denver Photo: John Lehndorff

The great American culinary pioneer James Beard once stated the truism that “Too few people understand a really good sandwich.” You can’t just throw anything and everything between two slices and call it a sandwich. There are a handful of simple sandwiches have stood the test of time and don’t need to be tweaked. It’s worth a short trek to appreciate a classical composition, The Old Amsterdam sandwich served at Dubbel Dutch, 4974 Lowell Blvd. in northwest Denver.

Opened by Netherlands-born guitarist and singer Eef Tulp, Dubbel Dutch may be the only strictly Dutch shop in Colorado. She spreads a crusty, chewy Trompeau Bakery baguette very generously with butter. Slices of hard-boiled egg and aged Dutch gouda cheese are layered on along with sliced tomatoes, cucumber, and lettuce. The Old Amsterdam is a thoroughly satisfying variation on the all-American egg salad sandwich theme.

Do some holiday shopping while you’re at Dubbel Dutch. The tiny, takeout-only spot boasts the best local assortment of Dutch cheeses and distinctive cooking, baking and grocery items including holiday solid chocolate letters. The wide roster of jarred sweet to salty licorice is a heavenly sight for true black licorice lovers.

What to do with too many turnips



Turnips, carrots and other root veggies on display at the Boulder Farmers Market. Photo: Boulder Farmers Markets

As you and the family start carving your annual pumpkins to put out and feed the burgeoning squirrel population, consider substituting turnips. Back in the 19th century and early into the 20th century, jack o’ lanterns with a candle inside were usually made by carving turnips. Given the tiny size of today’s root veggies, the turnips back then must have been grown until they were gigantic.

Other than mashing them with butter, roasting rules with turnips, as well as rutabagas, kohlrabi, beets and large radishes, and carrots. Combine equal sized chunks of various peeled root vegetables with cut onions of various types and whole peeled garlic cloves. Toss them with lots of olive oil, salt and pepper and roast on a sheet or pie pan in 425 degree oven. After 20 minutes stir them around and add more oil if needed. Roast them another 30 minutes and add herbs like rosemary and thyme, toss and back in the oven for another 20 minutes. When you take them out depends on how you like them. My preference is for veggies that are crisp and caramelized outside and soft inside. This is an easy to make and reheat side dish for holiday feasts.

Culinary calendar



Stem Cider will be poured from the top of this 110-foot fire truck ladder on October 29. Photo: Stem Cider

Stem Ciders will attempt to set the record for the world’s longest cider pour from atop a 100-foot firetruck ladder October 29 on the hill at Lafayette’s Acreage. Poncho-wrapped contestants will try to capture as much of that cider into a standard pint glass. Wind may complicate the attempt.

