Goodbye and hello

Susan France

I am the keeper of Boulder’s eatery history.

It’s ended up as my job by default because I’ve written about Boulder food since the late-1970s. I’m the one that knows where the restaurants are buried. I’ve helped my friend Laura Bloom chronicle the comings and goings at a crowd-sourced web page: servingboulderlist.com/menu.

We have a lot of modifications to make in the list after a wave of change in Boulder County restaurants in 2018 from the closing of Arugula, The Walrus and The Cheesecake Factory to the opening of Osaka’s, Steakhouse No. 316, Corrida and Chimera.

One example: 1123 Walnut Street was home to Walnut Brewery for years (and a seafood eatery before that). It was shuttered for a makeover last year and became the second Boulder Beer Company location, but that was closed in 2018. Squared Pizza + Beer — a Detroit-style pizzeria — opened in the space a few months ago and it went out of business shortly thereafter.

Open and closed in Boulder

Conor O’Neill’s Irish Pub closed after 17 years at 1922 13th St., formerly home of The James Pub. The upscale Steakhouse No. 316 opened recently at the location.

Alec Shuler’s Arugula Restaurant closed after nine years at 2785 Iris Ave., former location of Laudisio and A La Carte. Lunetta Italian Restaurant opened there.

Edwin Zoe opened the pan-Asian eatery Chimera at 2014 10th St., formerly Sushi Tora, next door to his Zoe Ma Ma.

The short-lived French Quarter Brasserie closed at 1207 Pearl St., former site of Woody Creek Bakery, Paradise Bakery and Potter’s (where I worked in the late ’70s.).

The most talked-about opening of the year is Corrida, 1023 Walnut St. Bryan Dayton and Amos Watts opened the Spanish-inspired steakhouse atop the building on the former Daily Camera site.

The Walrus Saloon — which once offered Boulder’s first salad bar — closed after 46 years in business at 1123 Walnut St.

Osaka’s opened at 2460 Canyon Blvd. serving okonomiyaki-style burgers and yakimono teppan grill dishes.

After nearly 20 years on Pearl Street, The Cheesecake Factory closed in December.

Going to the DMV will never taste the same. Sancho’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant closed its Boulder location but serves the same menu (and salsa bar) at its Gunbarrel shop at 6545 Gunpark Drive.

Matthew Jansen of Mateo Restaurant opened Raglin Market at 5378 Gunbarrel Center Court in Gunbarrel, serving Mediterranean soups, salads and sandwiches.

Shine closed at 2027 13th St., former home to Boulder Draft House and Redfish. The Post Brewing Co. opened at the location. The new Shine Restaurant and Potion Bar opened at 2480 Canyon Blvd., formerly Volta Restaurant.

Salvaggio’s Deli closed its kiosk at 14th and Pearl. Ruthie’s Boardwalk Social opened there serving grilled cheese variations and breakfast options.

Cured closed its Cured West outpost at 2019 10th St.

Smooch Frozen Yogurt & Mochi closed at 1926 14th St., replaced by Peachy’s Superfruit Cafe.

Vitality Bowls opened at 2525 Arapahoe Ave. in the former Boulder Chill space.

Andrea Frizzi (of Denver’s Il Posto) opened Vero Italian in the former Pizzeria Da Lupo space at 2525 Arapahoe Ave.

Flower Child restaurant opened at 2580 Arapahoe Ave.

The Egg & I closed in Basemar Shopping Center, former site of Le Francais Bakery.

Tadka Indian Cuisine opened at 5290 Arapahoe Ave., formerly Royal Clay Oven and the Royal Peacock.

Longtime pastry source Erhard’s European Cafe and Bakery closed at 4800 Baseline Road. Breakfast Champion opened dishing American and Turkish breakfast items, coffee, tea and cakes.

Vic’s Espresso closed its original Community Plaza Shopping Center location after 25 years in business. Beleza Coffee Bar opened at the site.

Gabee Coffee opened at 3040 28th St. (formerly Quizno’s) serving organic coffee drinks, flower teas and sweet potato lattes.

La Choza opened a second brick-and-mortar Mexican restaurant location at 1203 13th St.

Taco Bell Cantina has opened at 1155 13th St. It doesn’t have a drive-thru window.

Kung Fu Tea opened at 1121 Broadway, formerly Terra Thai.

Pho Kitchen opened at 2900 Baseline Road.

Harpo’s Sports Grill closed at 2860 Arapahoe Ave., originally home to Azar’s Big Boy. In 2019, Ralphies Bar & Grill will open.

Open and closed in Louisville

Redgarden Restaurant and Brewery opened at 1700 Dogwood St.

Mile High Pho opened at 1116 W. Dillon Road.

Coabana Cuban eatery has closed at 701 Main St., formerly La Revolucion.

Boulder’s Verde Restaurant opened at 640 Main St., previously home for 90-plus years of the Blue Parrot.

Open and closed in Lafayette

A second location of Boulder’s Tangerine brunch/lunch eatery opened at 300 S. Public Road.

Fate Ale House closed at 400 W. South Boulder Road.

Acreage opened at 1380 Horizon Ave. with a restaurant and Stem Ciders production facility.

Mici Handcrafted Italian Restaurant opened at 535 W. South Boulder Road.

Miller’s Grill closed at 103 S. Public Road.

Mon Cheri Bakery and Bistro opened at 211 N. Public Road, formerly Pinochio’s Italian Restaurant.

Wapos Mexican Cocina opened at 1389 Forest Park Circle, formerly Martino’s Pizzeria.

Tandoori Kitchen opened at 199 W. South Boulder Road, formerly Asian King Buffet.

Open and closed in Longmont

Loaf and Ladle, home of great pies, closed at 1134 Francis St.

Treat Snack House opened at 449 Main St.

The Sun Rose Cafe closed at 379 Main St. after nine years in business.

Othermama’s Bakery closed at 237 Collyer St.

Tangerine will open a third location at 379 Main St. in 2019.

Open and closed elsewhere

Bella La Crema Bistro and Butter Bar opened at 405 Main Street in Lyons offering flavored savory and sweet freshly churned butters.

Treppeda’s Ristorante closed abruptly Dec. 17 after 22 years in business in Niwot.

The legendary Millsite Inn in Ward closed.

Coming eatery attractions

in 2019

Kelly Whitaker will open Dry Storage, a coffee shop offering baked goods, milled-to-order flour and Fortuna Chocolate in The Peloton.

Boulder’s Big Red F will open Jax Fish House and Post Brewing locations at Denver International Airport.

Babette’s Bakery — a great artisan French bakery, opens in 2019 at 2030 Ionosphere St.

Shake Shack will open at Twenty Ninth Street in the former Cantina Laredo space.

Tip Top Savory Pies Pie Shack will open at 105 N. Public Road in Lafayette.

Rocky Flats Lounge south of Boulder is rumored to be reopening in 2019 for fish fry nights and Packers games.

Words to Chew On

“To eat such a meal is to remember that, though the world is full of knives and storms, the body is built for kindness.” — Eli Brown

John Lehndorff hosts Radio Nibbles on KGNU: news.kgnu.org/category/radio-nibbles