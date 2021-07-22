Taste of the week: Milanesa de res torta @ La Choza

Driving up North Broadway last week I suddenly realized it was torta time. Luckily, La Choza (4457 Broadway) was on my route. This tiny place is the real deal, offering mainly takeout burritos, chile rellenos, fajitas and soft corn tacos with onion, cilantro, tomato, lime and salsa filled with everything from barbacoa (cheek meat) to tripe and shrimp. I have a hard time not ordering a torta, a super-sandwich designed not to leave you hungry. I grabbed a milanesa de res, a griddled soft roll piled with juicy breaded beef with lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo. Other meat tortas range from carnitas with ham and cheese to the La Choza, jammed with a cheeseburger, crisp bacon, a grilled hot dog and ham. Don’t forget the pickled jalapeños.

La Choza: 2500 47th St., Boulder, 720- 296-5107. 4457 Broadway, Boulder, 303-443-3103. 1203 13th St., Boulder, 303-440-0133. lachozaboulder.com

Virtual food film fest focuses on farms and social justice

Boulder’s Flatirons Food Film Festival — the only film festival devoted to food in the Rocky Mountain region — and the Boulder County Farmers Markets are co-hosting a special virtual program July 24 and 25 called Farm Labor: The Human Cost of Your Food. The program focuses on farm worker activism and minority farmers, and features Peabody Award-winning biopic Dolores and James Beard-award winning film Food Chains, followed by panel discussions and a Q&A with experts and speakers.

Dolores is a biopic about farm worker and activist Dolores Huerta, now 91, the woman who co-founded the United Farm Workers union and created the iconic rallying cry, “Sí, se puede!” but always stood in the shadow of Cesar Chavez.

Food Chains focuses on the Coalition of Immokalee Workers, a Florida organization fighting against abuse of agricultural workers.

Tickets: flatironsfoodfilm.eventive.org

Shutterstock Chautauqua Park in Boulder, Colorado at Sunset

The booming business of Boulder food

According to Forbes, the Boulder-based startup Meati has raised $50 million to build a facility to make its mushroom-based meats replicating whole cuts of beef or chicken. …. Chocolate behemoth Hershey Co. has purchased Lily’s Sweets, a Boulder maker of stevia-sweetened candies. … The beloved tasting room, cafe and shop at Boulder’s Celestial Seasonings remains closed.

Local six-pack sampler benefits Healing fund

CO Care Can, an assortment of community-crafted beers, is giving 100% of proceeds to the Colorado Healing Fund to assist victims of mass tragedies in Colorado. Six packs include one beer each from Upslope, Oskar Blues, Left Hand, Sanitas, Bootstrap and Mountain Sun.