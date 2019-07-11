Try this week: Falafel King and more

staff

Vegetarian Plate

Falafel King

1314 Pearl St., Boulder, falafelkingfoods.com

Coming up on its 40th anniversary, Falafel King on the Pearl Street Mall is somewhat of a Boulder institution. While its dips and sauces are for sale in most area grocery stores, a visit to the original restaurant is worth the trip. With a line out the door, but quick and friendly service, it’s perfect for a quick bite. Recently, we went with a vegetarian plate, which included six pieces of falafel with tahini sauce, along with an ample portion of hummus, fresh pita sprinkled with za’atar (a blend of Mediterranean spices) and two dolmas — grape leaves filled with rice and herbs. $10.50.

Chicken Taquitos Ahogados

Mojo Taqueria

2785 Iris Ave., Boulder, and 216 E. Main St., Lyons, mojotaqueria.com

Lyons’ Mojo Taqueria has opened a second shop in North Boulder, bringing its trademark tequila and mezcal cocktails and menu inspired by Baja, Yucatán and Oaxaca. We tried the chicken taquitos ahogados on our inaugural trip to the Boulder outpost — four crispy rolled chicken tacos dipped in a bowl of tomatillo salsa topped with lettuce, crema and cotija cheese. The salsa was the star, with a smoky mezcal streak running through it and bright acidity. The cream and cotija added much appreciated fat, and the taquito itself was perfectly textured. $12.

Blueberry Turnover

La Momo Maes Bakery

900 S. Hover St., Longmont, longmontbakery.com

It’s hard to pick just one thing from the displays at La Momo Maes Bakery in Longmont. Cupcakes, croissants (and savory croissant sandwiches) and cookies beckon, but we were called to the tray of turnovers on a recent visit. A triangular balloon of delicate, flaky pastry was filled with jam, blueberry in our case, in perfect proportion. The pastry was buttery and a little salty, the jam sweet and well distributed. $3.29.

Carnitas Gordita

Guacamoles

827 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont, 303-772-0074

For low-key Tex Mex fare, its hard to beat Guacamoles. The casual spot has a large menu of tacos, burritos, tortas, gorditas and more, with plenty of meat, veggie and salsa options. The gordita was pure joy, with meat stuffed between charred, chewy masa pastry. We chose to fill our gordita with tender carnitas, and Guacamoles added in cheese and a little salsa to pull it all together. $4.