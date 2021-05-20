Try this: Chorizo and Polenta Special @ The Parkway Cafe

There are few things as reliably great in the Boulder County food scene as weekend breakfast specials at The Parkway Cafe. (There are few things as reliably great as Parkway itself, for what it’s worth.) The ever-changing weekend breakfast specials often blend Mexican, Southwest and American cuisines and showcase the creativity of the kitchen staff. On a recent weekend visit, we devoured a chorizo, egg, cheese and tomato sauce scramble served on tostados with a side of crispy green chile polenta. Spicy and savory with a wonderful balance of textures, this was another gem from Parkway — and enough food to last until dinner. You may not get this dish as an option if you stop in next weekend or the one after, but trust us: any Parkway special is excellent.

The Parkway Cafe. 4700 Pearl St., Boulder, 303-447-1833, breakfastboulder.com