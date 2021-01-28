Try this week: Chicken Curry Sandwich @ Moxie Feed + Seed

Moxie’s new(-ish) outpost in North Boulder is a breath of fresh air. Walk in and peruse fresh pastries, bread loaves, sandwiches, bags of freshly milled heirloom grains, plant seeds and various other food-related goods. The staff is enthusiastic about helping you pick out items, and they’ll often ask about your plans for their products with genuine interest — if, say, you leave with a bag of turkey red winter wheat, they’ll ask what you’re making with it. We stopped in for a grab-and-go lunch and opted for the chicken curry sandwich. Piquant yellow curry smothers tender chunks of chicken with red onion and pumpkin seeds mixed in. It’s all placed on a crusty roll and topped with fresh lettuce. This is about as good as a chicken salad sandwich gets.

Moxie Feed + Seed. 4593 Broadway, Boulder, 303-903-9961, moxiebreadco.com/feed-seed