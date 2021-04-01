Try this week: Cork Burger @ Boulder Cork

The Boulder Cork is a classic steak house, with a menu full of filet, sirloin, flatiron, prime rib and other cuts of beef, as well as seafood, pork and veg options. If you’re looking to experience the quality of the Cork, but want something more casual, we suggest the Cork Burger, which we devoured on a recent visit. A whopping beef patty is grilled to your preference; it’s tender, flavorful and imbued with the flavor of smoke. It’s set between a brioche bun with your choice of add-ons like cheese and bacon. It’s a classic burger, made with top-notch beef, and best enjoyed with a beverage from the Cork’s ample bar.

Boulder Cork. 3295 30th St., Boulder, 303-443-9505 bouldercork.com