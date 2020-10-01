Try this week: Dup Bob @ A Cup of Peace

A Cup of Peace is the place to get bubble tea in Boulder, but may we suggest dipping into its menu of Korean staples the next time you stop in? Bibimbap, bulgogi, Korean curry, kimchi fried rice — A Cup of Peace’s takes on these dishes are clean, plentiful and bursting with flavor. We opted for the dup bob, a Korean barbecue bowl, on a recent visit: tender chicken mixed with diced carrots, cabbage, squash and zucchini and coated in a thick, spicy (your choice of how spicy) sauce. Paired with A Cup of Peace’s unique seven-grain rice (including black, brown and white rice, quinoa and millet), the dish yields some quite satisfying bites.

A Cup of Peace. 3216 Arapahoe Ave., Unit B, Boulder, 720-565-5994, acupofpeace.com