Try this week: Empanadas @ Rincon Argentino

In the off chance you haven’t had the empanadas from Rincon Argentino —maybe you just moved here, maybe you never drive by that corner of Arapahoe and Folsom, maybe you intentionally avoid good things — let this be your catalyst. Rincon serves up hand-crafted empanadas stuffed with a variety of flavor-forward, balanced fillings fit for both the meat-loving and vegetarian crowds. Try the three-mushroom hongos variety, or the carne picante, with spicy steak, onions, peppers and green olives. Every order of three empanadas comes with your choice of dipping sauce — hard to go wrong with the herbaceous, bright chimichurri — and you’ll love the flaky, lightly charred crust on each empanada.

Rincon Argentino. 2525 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, 303-442-4133, rinconargentinoboulder.com