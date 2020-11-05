Try this week: Garden Pizza @ Boss Lady Pizza

If you didn’t stress eat a pizza or two on Election Night — or even if you did — indulge in some more comfort food and another pie this weekend. How about the exceptional ’za at Boss Lady Pizza? It’s got a large menu of unique specialty pies — Chicken & Waffles, Baked Po-TOT-o, mac and cheese — along with more traditional options. All the variety works because BLP has a solid pizza foundation — a flavorful, crispy crust, well-executed sauces and fresh toppings. We opted for the Garden pizza, which is loaded with house-shredded mozzarella, roasted red pepper, portobello mushrooms and spinach. With red sauce underneath, seasoning and olive oil on top — it’s as satisfying as a veggie pie gets.

Boss Lady Pizza. 1129 13th St., Boulder, 303-449-0909, bossladypizza.com