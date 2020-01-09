Try this week: Pica’s, Wok to Flatirons Deli, and more

Baja Fish Tacos

Pica’s Taqueria, 5360 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, and 901 Front St., Louisville, picascolorado.com

If you’re in the mood for fish tacos, there are few places better in Boulder County to get them than Pica’s. We opted for the Baja-style variety (you can also get grilled or shrimp tacos), which features white fish dipped in beer batter, fried and topped with creamy and citrusy cole slaw, chipotle salsa, tomatoes and cilantro. The crust on the fish is thin, non-greasy and crispy and the slaw brings a load of flavor to each bite. Served alongside black beans and rice. $11.50.

Power Greens

Whole Sol, 1420 Pearl St., Boulder, wholesol.com

After several weeks of frantically shifting between holiday parties, rarely knowing what day it was and accepting every cocktail that was offered, it felt pretty damn good to enjoy a glass of water (in a stainless steel cup, nonetheless!) and a warm, protein- and antioxidant-filled bowl at Whole Sol Blend Bar. The Power Greens bowl (or bōl, as Whole Sol stylizes it) seemed like just the antidote to an overdose of merriment, with tender shredded kale mixed with tangy sauerkraut, two poached eggs, crunchy hemp seeds, avocado slices and just the right amount of pleasant heat from Dijon dressing. Take the heat and umami up a notch with some hot truffle sauce. This menu — built on superfoods like kale, cacao and acai — is perfect for those with gluten-intolerance or food allergies, but doesn’t forsake flavor in its quest to accommodate dietary restrictions. $10.

Bibimbap

Wok to Flatirons Deli, 2100 Central Ave., Boulder, woktofd.com

If you work in East Boulder, you’ve likely had a meal or three at Wok to Flatirons Deli, a great spot with friendly staff and a large menu of sandwiches, wraps, salads and daily specials. We stopped by for one such special — the bibimbap, a rice bowl with bulgogi (marinated beef), fried egg, cucumber, zucchini, onion, carrot, lettuce and bean sprouts, all mixed in a spicy sauce. It’s a well-excuted interpretation of the Korean classic, and it both interests the palate and satisfies the belly. Other daily specials, by the way, include a poke bowl, ramen and taco salad. $10.99.

Spicy Dirty Chai

Red Rock Coffeehouse, 3325 28th St., Boulder, 303-443-1975

North Boulder’s Red Rock Coffeehouse has a lot of things going for it: It’s a great place to get some work done, it’s got homemade, fruit-laden quick breads and its coffee, tea and smoothies are well-sourced and –made. We opted for the special spicy dirty chai on a recent visit — ginger-forward Sanctuary chai is combined with your choice of steamed milk before a shot of espresso is added in. It’s a bold, and delicious, way to start your day. $4-$7.