Try this week: Raglin Market, Boulder Cork, and more

Tuna Nicoise Salad

Raglin Market, 5378 Gunbarrel Center Court, Unit 2, Boulder, raglinmarket.co

We were excited when Mateo owner Matthew Jensen announced he was opening a casual lunch spot in Gunbarrel. Our expectations were exceeded upon a visit; the spot is light, the service is quick and friendly, and the menu is characteristically filled with fresh, Mediterranean-inspired meals. The tuna Nicoise salad was the ultimate refreshment. Olives, capers, fingerling potatoes, green beans and hard-boiled egg all came together in an aged sherry vinaigrette for a satisfying, breezy bite. $13.

Cork Prime Rib Sandwich

The Boulder Cork, 3295 30th St., Boulder, bouldercork.com

Several steakhouses have entered Boulder County — and some have left — since The Boulder Cork opened three decades ago. But there’s a reason the Cork is still standing after all these years: it’s as good as ever. A classic steakhouse menu, a well-curated wine list, unique cocktails and a cozy atmosphere has kept folks coming back to this iconic Boulder restaurant. We stopped in recently for the prime rib sandwich, and the Cork delivered, as always. Luscious, thick-cut prime rib is piled atop a slightly sweet, chewy bun, and served simply with au jus and horseradish on the side. The accoutrements are certainly welcome, but the meat is so darn good, you’ll be tempted not to fuss with it. $19.50 half/$26.50 whole.

Paleo bowl

The Corner, 1100 13th St., Boulder, thecornerboulder.com

Anyone who’s been in Boulder long enough knows the Hill is its own microcosm of restaurants, cafes and local hangs. The Corner offers a fresh, healthy menu with plenty of options for a wide range of diets, including gluten-free and vegetarian. The Paleo bowl caters to a sub-microcosm of eaters — Organic quinoa is covered with sautéed onions and red peppers, with spring greens and avocado on the side. But the bulk of the bowl is a combination of grilled chicken and steak, smothered in a delightful, zesty chimichurri that has some heat. $13.

Corned Beef Hash

Tangerine, 300 S. Public Road, Lafayette; 2777 Iris Ave., Boulder, tangerineeats.com

There’s nothing quite as satisfying as a weekend brunch experience at either of Tangerine’s Boulder County locations. The welcoming and bright atmosphere makes everything on the menu that much more delicious. Their take on the brunch staple corned beef hash is exceptional. The house-made corned beef is melt-in-your-mouth, fall-apart tender. Mixed with crispy potatoes in a house-spice blend, along with onions and bacon, and served with sunny-side-up eggs, this is a dish you won’t want to pass up. The side of house-made butter pickles adds a bit of savory crunch. $12.95.