Try this week: Roasted goat from Work & Class, and more

Roasted Goat (Cabrito)

Work & Class, 2500 Larimer St., Denver, workandclassdenver.com

Work & Class is a lively spot in the RiNo District of Denver, uniquely blending Latin (and) American food created by co-owners from working class backgrounds in Detroit and Mexico. The dishes are served up family style, broken down into salads and appetizers, meats and sides, to share. While there are a few stand-out gluten-free sides (the chickpea croquettes and spiced fried sweet plantains, for example) the meat dishes are sublime. The cabrito is roasted young goat, served shredded and so juicy it really does feel like it’s melting on the tongue. But make sure to save room for dessert, as the carrot cake with goat cheese and mascarpone frosting is irresistible. $9.75 for 1/4 pound, $18.76 for 1/2 pound, $36.75 for 1 pound.

Morning Table Omelette

The Morning Table, 6565 Gun Park Drive, Suite 190, Boulder, themorningtable.com

Some of us at Boulder Weekly have a love affair with breakfast food. It’s hearty traditional offerings — biscuits, eggs, sausage and waffles — are the definition of comfort food. So it was a delightful surprise when we stumbled on The Morning Table on a recent afternoon. This family-run business just opened up shop in the Gunbarrel Shopping Center, serving locally sourced goods like Ampersand coffee, Rocky Mountain Eggs, Haystack Mountain cheeses and Noosa Yoghurt. We went traditional and ordered a Morning Table Omelette, stuffed with lightly salty prosciutto, sweet cherry tomatoes, savory shallots, crunchy bell peppers and mildly sharp white cheddar cheese. A flaky buttermilk biscuit peeled open with almost nothing more than a glance, making a perfect bed for bites of gooey omelette. $14.

Spicy Jalapeño-Cheddar Turkey Sandwich

Etai’s Bakery Café, Various locations, etaiscafe.com

When you want something fresh and fast for breakfast or lunch, you won’t go wrong picking up one of Etai’s sandwiches or salads. The artisan bakery has grown substantially over the years, and now operates several brick-and-mortar restaurants, and distributes its meals to various locations around the Boulder-Denver area. No matter where you go, you’ll likely be able to snag the spicy jalapeño-cheddar turkey sandwich. Fresh turkey, thick-cut and crispy bacon, punchy cheese and cool avocado are piled high on ridiculously good jalapeño bread. Prices vary.

Dirty Gold Latte

Wonder, 946 Pearl St., Boulder, wonderpress.co

‘Tis the season for warm drinks and good cheer. We wandered into Wonder one recent chilly morning, a juicery-slash-coffee-slash-health-nut haven on the west end of Pearl Street, and ordered up a dirty gold latte. A creamy, house-made almond-coconut milk (or your favorite alternative milk base) is blended with a healthy dose of turmeric and local honey. The “Dirty” comes from the shot of espresso that livens up the warm, satisfying drink. $5.