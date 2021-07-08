Try this week: Sausage and pretzels @ Outworld Brewing

The place to space out over an ale with comfy schnitzel sandwiches, poutine or cheesy spaetzle is Outworld Brewing, located in the outer quadrant of Longmont. The sci-fi/fantasy-themed cantina/brewpub features individual dining escape pods and a futuristic design. I gravitated toward grilled house-made sausages with scratch-made pretzels, mustards and pickled onions. It went nicely with a Les Trois Peardonnay, a hazy, gold-hued Belgian Tripel aged in chardonnay barrels with pears. Naturally, Outworld hosts the Venardos Circus — no animals! — July 28 in its parking lot.

Outworld Brewing. 1725 Vista View Drive, Suite B, Longmont, outworldbrewing.com

50 years of dinner on the mountainside

Wine Spectator magazine recently bestowed another Grand Award upon the service and wine cellar of Boulder’s Flagstaff House. Celebrating its 50th year in business, Flagstaff is hosting a series of benefit dinners highlighting the fare served during various decades. On Aug. 12, the 1990s menu will feature duck with sour cherries, smoked rabbit with succotash, buffalo Wellington and squab with Alsatian onion tart. Upcoming dinners include Sept. 9 (2000s) and Oct. 6 (2010s).

flagstaffhouse.com/dining-through-the-decades

A toast to the pandemic and alcohol

During the pandemic, to-go booze became legal, helping many restaurants and bars stay alive. Now, the rule has been extended for another four years. Meanwhile, Adweek reports that U.S. consumers drank at least 14% more alcohol during the pandemic.

By the way, the Food Network’s Restaurant Impossible show is looking for Colorado restaurants that need help and a makeover following the challenges of the past 16 months. Nominate them by emailing: afain@levitylive.com

The School Food Project served 2.2 million meals

The Boulder Valley School District recently concluded its Emergency Food Distribution program, serving more than 2.2 million meals over the past 16 months. A list of continuing food banks and services is available at: food.bvsd.org. The BVSD’s in-school meals will continue to be free for all students for the ’21-’22 school year.