Try this week: Smoking Gun @ Woodgrain Bagels

Hot coffee and a Montreal-style bagel… not a bad way to start a winter morning. We stopped by Woodgrain Bagels one recent blustery dawn for said java and a Smoking Gun — pastrami, two scrambled eggs and Cheddar cheese on your choice of bagel (we went with the everything). The bagel, of course, is excellent — dense and chewy on the inside, well-flavored and crispy on the outside. The pastrami is thinly sliced and crisped on the skillet. Served alongside thick-skinned breakfast potatoes, it’s a substantial breakfast.

Woodgrain Bagels. 2525 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, 303-284-0396, woodgrainbagels.com