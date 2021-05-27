Try this week: Sriracha Noodles @ Aloy Thai

Talk about comfort food. The spicy, savory, salty sriracha noodles at Boulder’s Aloy Thai warm the body and soul. Choose your level of spiciness — and we assure you, if you go one level above your preferred heat level, you’ll fight through it because the food is so good — and protein; we opted for pork. Aloy Thai takes thin rice noodles and dresses them in egg and a housemade sriracha sauce before tossing it all with veggies. A perfect balance of textures, temperatures and flavors, this is another gem from Aloy Thai.

Aloy Thai. 2720 Canyon Blvd., Boulder, 303-440-2903, aloythai.com