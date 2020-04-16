Try this week: Sushi platter @ Japango

We wish we could enjoy Japango’s fresh, innovative sushi rolls in its modern downtown spot, but we’re happy to take away its eight-roll sushi platter and enjoy it at home for only $65. Rolls include Kitsune’s Kiss — fresh salmon, tempura asparagus, avocado, serrano chiles and lemon, topped with baked hamachi — and the Washington D.C. Spider — soft shell crab tempura with mixed vegetables, Japanese mayo, smelt roe and nitsume, a seafood glaze. Tuna, veggie and more crab rolls fill out the platter, and it’ll feed at least two, but much more manageably three or four. Order with a bottle of artisan sake for the full experience. Chopsticks, soy sauce, pickled ginger and wasabi included.

Sushi platter, $65. Japango. 1136 Pearl St., Boulder, 303-938-0330,

boulderjapango.com

FOOD NEWS

Caffè Sole gives meals to 750 at Sister Carmen

Boulder’s Caffè Sole has raised $5,330 from its community of patrons to provide meals to 750 people at the Sister Carmen Community Center food bank in Lafayette. It’s a mutually beneficial partnership — Caffè Sole makes enough to keep its doors open, while those in need get a balanced meal cooked by the restaurant’s staff. It’s not too late to donate, either: go to caffesole.com to make an online contribution — $100 feeds 14 people.

Churros con Elvis

Sancho’s is getting creative and spreading positivity during the time of the coronavirus. On April 8, owner Shawn Camden donned full Elvis regalia and serenaded folks outside the Applewood Living Center in Longmont, while guests enjoyed Sancho’s churros inside. Sancho’s has also been providing meals to frontline health care workers at Boulder County hospitals. But if you dress up like Elvis and pass out sweet treats, that’s always going to get top-line billing.

Virtual Happy Hour with Colorado Wine

Every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., join local winemakers and the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board for a virtual happy hour on Facebook Live @Colorado Wine. The industry is adapting to the coronavirus pandemic with free delivery at some wineries, curbside pickup at others, a gift pack from The Storm Cellar and unique online events like the happy hour. Supporting Colorado’s burgeoning wine industry is critical — it adds $300 million to the state economy and supports 1,665 jobs, while growing 10% annually over the last 20 years.