Try this week: Thai Salad @ Roadhouse Boulder Depot

The Roadhouse Boulder Depot is a good place. Located in a 100-plus-year-old train station, the spacious dining room and patio make it suitable for spaced-out dining, and its menu of elevated pub grub — pizza, tacos, wings, bowls, burgers, salads and sandwiches — likely has something for everyone. Dishes have been well-executed every time we’ve stopped in or ordered out, and portions are ample. Such was the case with the Depot’s Thai Salad. Mixed greens are loaded with avocado, mango, peanuts, cabbage, bell pepper, mandarin oranges and wonton strips. Double the peanut flavor with peanut sauce (on the side) and douse with a vibrant wasabi vinaigrette for a satisfying salad. If you want more protein, you can add chicken, steak, seared Ahi tuna, shrimp or tofu.

Roadhouse Boulder Depot. 2366 Junction Place, Boulder, 303-443-2167, roadhouseboulderdepot.com