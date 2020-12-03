Try this week: The Larkburger @ Larkburger

With all the kerfuffle surrounding In-N-Out’s recent arrival in Colorado — people reportedly waited in line 14 hours to place an order — we thought we’d skip the chaos and revisit what many consider the Centennial State’s entry into the fast-casual burger wars: Larkburger. We ordered the classic Larkburger — a one-third-pound black Angus beef patty cooked to order, placed atop a chewy bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and a mustardy house sauce. What more could you ask of a burger: the meat patty is crisp and lightly charred, but so juicy on the inside; the toppings are all fresh; and the fries are substantial. And if you’re looking for something extra, add truffle to your burger, fries or tots; it’s right there on the menu.

Larkburger. 2525 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, 303-444-1487, larkburger.com