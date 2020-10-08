Try this week: The Lombardy @ Cured

Oh, can Cured make a sandwich. It helps when you have access to top meat, cheese, olive oil and bread, as the artisanal food shop does. Walk up to its storefront, outdoor, makeshift kiosk (where ordering is pandemic-proof), and select from a roster of rotating sandwiches. We opted for the Lombardy on a recent visit — prosciutto, bufala mozzarella, olive oil, arugula and a romesco-like sauce, all on a crusty, glorious baguette. Each ingredient shines — the salty, umami prosciutto, the creamy mozzarella, the bright, herbal olive oil and tangy, peppery greens.

Cured. 1825 Pearl St., Boulder, 720-389-8096, curedboulder.com