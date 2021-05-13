Try this week: The Roxborough @ D’Angelo’s Deli

The mother-and-daughters team behind D’Angelo’s Deli in Boulder has been slinging cheesesteaks, subs, salads and breakfast items for several years now and the quality’s as good as ever. We stopped in for a Roxborough sub on a recent visit. It’s got turkey, prosciutto and provolone piled high, topped with roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato and spices. The crusty hoagie roll is smeared with mayo and the whole sub is doused with oil and vinegar. It makes for a sensational bite — the salty, savory prosciutto and the slightly sweet roasted red peppers set it apart.

D’Angelo’s Deli. 3325 28th St., Suite 1, Boulder, 303-247-9000, dangelosdeli.com