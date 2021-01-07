Try this week: Vegan Cajun Pasta @ Fresh Thymes Marketplace

Been vegan for a while? Trying it out as a New Year’s resolution? Just hungry for some good plant-based food? Fresh Thymes (its restaurant and nearby grab-and-go marketplace) is the spot you ought to be. We stopped by the Marketplace recently for the vegan Cajun pasta. Thick, tubular short pasta is drenched in savory cashew cream and tossed with mushrooms, red peppers, kale and topped with Cajun seasoning and sliced scallions. It is decadence without the guilt; the rich umami of the mushrooms and cashew cream create satisfying bites and the Cajun seasoning and bright scallions provide pops of bright spice that keep things in balance.

Fresh Thymes Marketplace. 2690 28th St., Suite F, Boulder, freshthymes.com, 720-484-5969