Try this week: Azitra’s lamb kozhambu, Santo’s breakfast burrito, and more

Lamb Kozhambu

Azitra Restaurant, 535 Zang St., Broomfield, azitra.us

Upscale, modern, refined Indian cuisine is on the menu at Broomfield’s Azitra. Let us tell you: It’s worth navigating the concrete labyrinth that is the Flatirons shopping complex to eat at Azitra. We were blown away with many of Azitra’s dishes, but none more so than the lamb kozhambu. Lamb has never been so tender. It’s combined with a South Indian curry, which contains tamarind, coconut and black peppercorns. The tamarind brings an understated sweetness that makes the sauce unique. The peppercorns pop brightly. You can choose your heat level — we went hot — and Azitra provides a level of spice that’ll warm the body without ruining the palate. $19.

Breakfast Burrito

Santo, 1265 Alpine Ave., Boulder, santoboulder.com

We won’t call it a secret menu item, because if you follow Santo or its sister restaurant, Blackbelly, on social media you know that they serve breakfast burritos only on weekday mornings. We like heading over to Santo, where patrons line up outside a makeshift burrito and coffee bar at the edge of the restaurant’s patio. The mastermind behind the restaurants — Chef Hosea Rosenberg — told us the two restaurants go through hundreds of burritos every morning. We believe it. The burritos are packed with the butcher’s cut (or cuts) of the day, egg, cheese, roasted green chile, black beans and salsa. It’ll fill you up, and the ingredients are of such high quality, you might actually not feel like taking a nap after eating this burrito. $6.

Reuben Sandwich

The Wheel and Whisk food truck, Mobile, Boulder County, thewheelandwhisk.com

We caught up with The Wheel and Whisk food truck at Rayback this week, and were glad to see they’re still slinging their signature, hand-crafted sandwiches, bowls, tacos and more. We opted for the reuben, which was comprised of local corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing, packed onto rye bread. The sauerkraut popped, the corned beef was savory and a little sweet, with hints of clove, and the dressing rounded everything out. $11.

Sanitas POW IPA

Sanitas Brewing Company, 3550 Frontier Ave., Boulder, sanitasbrewing.com

Sanitas has launched a new brew — the POW IPA — with a mission. It was created in collaboration with Protect Our Winters (POW), a nonprofit that advocates for positive climate action, and a portion of the proceeds from sales of POW IPA go to the group to continue its efforts. And it won’t be hard to support the cause, because the POW IPA is good — its hops are floral and reserved and there’s a crunchy, appealing backbone that’ll keep you sipping. Prices vary.