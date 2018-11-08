Try this week: The Greenbriar Inn’s Pan Seared Diver Scallops, Treat Snack House’s Mini Apple Gallette and more

BW Staff

Pan Seared Diver Scallops

The Greenbriar Inn, 8735 N. Foothills Highway, Boulder, www.greenbriarinn.com

It’s that time of year when the thought of fine dining in a warm, fireplace-heated room with a view of the snow or last falling leaves is just too inviting to ignore. If you feel the same way, we suggest you make your way over to the always-enjoyable Greenbriar Inn. And while we’re making suggestions, on a recent visit we found the pan seared diver scallops to be the perfect dish for the season. Sautéed petite squash atop a layer of parsnip-horseradish purée was the perfect side for the scallops, which were served in an earthy, squid ink sabayon and topped with hackleback roe and smoked beet curls. Perfection. $40.

BBQ Brisket with Potato Salad and Slaw

Globe Hall, 4483 Logan St., Denver,

globehall.com

Named after the neighborhood of Globeville, Denver’s Globe Hall is one of the best small music venues around. But, it also has stellar barbecue, which makes it a one-stop-shop for a night of grub and tunes. The brisket offered tender, juicy goodness in each and every bite. The potato salad was sprinkled with ample paprika for a mildly piquant kick to the palate. And the vinegar apple slaw was equal parts crunchy and refreshing. Eating at the bar and washing it down with a cold brew gave us all the energy we needed to hit the dance floor and enjoy the music. Prices vary.

Mini Apple Gallette

Treat Snack House, 449 Main St., Longmont,

treatsnackhouse.com

We’re suckers for fall menu items, and Treat Snack House in Longmont has no shortage of options to match the season. Made from the freshest of ingredients, everything on the sweet treat menu is worth a try, and most are made in single serving miniatures. The mini apple gallette had a perfectly formed and flaky crust surrounding a tart apple filling sprinkled with all the best fall spices, like cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice. Paired with a hot tea, it’s the perfect treat for a chilly fall afternoon. $3.50.

Mushroom Curry

Tandoori Grill, 619 S. Broadway, Boulder,

tandoorigrillboulder.com

The lunch buffet at Tandoori Grill always surprises with its rotating options of curry, masalas, vindaloo and korma dishes. The recent standout was a vegan mushroom curry. Spongey mushrooms and green peas were doused in a rich curry sauce made with a base of onions, garlic and ginger with herbs and spices. Mixed with traditional rice and scooped up by fresh, hot naan, we couldn’t help going back for more. $10.79 for lunch buffet.