Out Boulder Annual Garden Party.

4 p.m. Sunday, June 6, private residence. To reserve a spot, email jmoreno@outboulder.org. $25 minimum suggested donation, though no one will be turned away.

Kick off Pride Month at Out Boulder’s Garden Party. This year’s theme is Flower Power, and you’re encouraged to wear clothing to match the mood. Enjoy appearances by special guests, vote for your favorite performance in an over-the-top lip sync contest, and bid on amazing silent auction items. As always, Out Boulder will honor three individuals who make the community better for LGBTQ people. Since this is a private residence, vaccines are required to attend. Bring your vaccination card to be entered into a special drawing for a chance to win a series of prizes throughout the evening. To RSVP, for information about ASL translation or questions about virtual attendance, please email Juan Moreno (he/him) at jmoreno@outboulder.org.

The physical event is capped at 150 guests. You can make your donation upon registration, when you arrive at the door, or by texting “Garden Party 21” to 202-858-1233.

Boulder County Pride 2021 Events

After decades of hosting a separate Longmont Pride in June and Boulder Pride in September, Out Boulder County (OBC) is bringing the entire county together to celebrate Boulder County Pride during the traditional Pride month of June. Check out the week’s events:

Monday, June 7

Rainbow Storytime (6-6:30 p.m.): We encourage all members of the LGBTQ and allied community to tune in and enjoy some fantastic LGBTQ stories read by Longmont Public Library’s Claire Studholme. Watch on OBC’s Facebook Live: facebook.com/OutBoulderPride

Pride Ponies (4:30-6:30 p.m.): Head to the Main Boulder Public Library and paint a custom pony that represents you and your pride. All materials provided. For teens and tweens, allies welcome. For youth ages 18 and under.

Tuesday, June 8

LGBTQ ERG Mixer (8:30-10:30 a.m.): If you’re looking to start an Employee Resource Group at your company please join this educational networking event designed to empower new groups, sustain existing groups and connect our business community. Link: zoom.us/j/96948304084.

Wednesday, June 9

LGBTQ Family Planning Seminar (5:30 p.m.): Join a panel of experts to discuss the different ways you can build your family, including adoption, foster care, artificial insemination and legal structures. RSVP strongly recommended: bit.ly/pride-family-planning.

50+ LGBTQ Mixer (5:30-7 p.m.): This event at the St Julien Hotel patio is open to LGBTQ folks and allies, particularly those 50 years and older, but everyone is welcome. RSVP: bit.ly/50-lgbtq-mixer

Thursday, June 10

Drive-In Film Screening of P.S. Burn This Letter Please (9-10:30 p.m.): Gather your family and friends in your car with your snacks and head on down to Bob L. Burger Recreation Center for a drive-in movie.

Friday, June 11

Queer Contenders (LGBTQ Video Game Tournament, 6-7 p.m.): Eight contenders will brawl it out in a Super Smash Bros battle on the Nintendo Switch at Westview Church in Boulder on Friday, June 11. The top contender will receive ultimate glory and a grand prize of $500 cash. Watch on OBC’s Facebook Live: facebook.com/OutBoulderPride.

Saturday, June 12

Name and Gender Change Clinic (3-4:30 p.m.): Join the Colorado Name Change Project to learn how to file your name change petition in Colorado, as well as correct your gender marker. This workshop will be led by an attorney. Join here: us02web.zoom.us/j/82640814221.

BIPOC Film Screening of Chavela (7 p.m.): For the week of Boulder County Pride, we will be showing Chavela at the City of Longmont Museum. This event will be free to the community, but spots are limited. RSVP: bit.ly/bipoc-film-rsvp.

Pride Vaccine Clinic (9 a.m.-1 p.m.): This clinic at First United Methodist Church in Boulder will contain 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will be a one-dose clinic. Appointments are required in advance:

bit.ly/pride-vaccine. Appointments only available for individuals 18 and up.

Sunday, June 13

Boulder County Motorcades (Longmont, Boulder, Lafayette): Join one motorcade or participate in all three! Longmont will kick off at 9 a.m., Boulder will kick off at noon and Lafayette will kick off at 4 p.m. The only requirement is that all vehicles entered are street-legal. For further information on decorations, etc. please reach out to Juan Moreno (he/him) at jmoreno@outboulder.org.