Holiday happenings

Boulderado Christmas Dinner (patio dining or to-go).

Hotel Boulderado, 2115 13th St., Boulder, boulderado.com.

Enjoy seasonally prepared menus on The Corner Bar’s heated outdoor patio or take a pre-ordered Christmas feast home with scheduled curbside pick-up at the Pine Street Patio. To-go meals include: a holiday salad of greens, dried cherries, pecans, red onion, sweet apple vinaigrette; choice of entree (pepper-crusted prime rib, grilled salmon or roasted Mediterranean vegetables in a polenta nest); and berry and chocolate cheesecake parfait for dessert. To-go meals cost $55 per person. Place your order before Dec. 22 for scheduled pick-up on Dec. 25 between 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Call 303-442-4880 to order. Patio dining at The Corner Bar is available on Dec. 25 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., with brunch until 11 a.m. Reservations required: opentable.com/r/corner-bar-boulder

Cured To-Go Christmas Eve Dinner.

Cured To-Go, 1825 Pearl St., Boulder, curedtogo.com.

For Cured’s first Christmas dinner, chefs are pulling out all the stops.

Dinner includes: half wheel of Rodolphe le Meunier Crémeux de Citeaux au Truffes cheese with house-made crackers; roasted oyster mushrooms over winter greens with creamy lemon thyme vinaigrette; herb-crusted pork loin stuffed with chestnuts and greens, served over garlicky potato and turnip mash; and molasses spice cake with walnuts and brandy-poached pear. This dinner comes with two half bottles of wine, carefully selected to pair perfectly with your meal, and a little surprise treat to drink alongside dessert. You’ll start with Laherte Frere’s Ultradition Brut, a largely chardonnay bubbly, to pair with a luscious, truffle-laden cheese. After that disappears, pull the cork on Tyler Winery’s Dierberg Vineyard pinot noir that comes from the Santa Maria Valley and screams to be paired with pork. Dinner will be hot and ready to pick up between 4:30-5 p.m. on Dec. 24. Cost is $175.

Chautauqua Holiday Family Meal To-Go.

Chautauqua Dining Hall, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, chautauqua.com.

Let Chautauqua Dining Hall take care of all the holiday cooking for your family this year. You can pick up a meal to feed four to six people for $155, or eight to 12 people for $250. All meals include: honey-glazed spiral ham with IPA whole grain mustard; organic greens salad with cranberry, almonds, goat cheese and citrus vinaigrette; lemon ginger smashed sweet potatoes; roasted broccoli baked in Gruyere fondue; fall cornbread dressing with sausage and cranberry; dinner rolls with whipped butter; choice of whole pie (cherry, apple or chocolate bourbon pecan). You can even add cocktails (serves four to six people) for $39 each: winter spice sangria (red wine, brandy, Prosecco, spices, citrus); cranberry margarita (tequila, orange liqueur, lime and cranberry juice, fresh fruit); boozy nog (whiskey, house spiced eggnog); or a bottle of Prosecco for $31. Pick-up Wednesday, Dec. 23, 3-6 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 24, noon-3 p.m.

OAK at fourteenth Holiday Bake Sale.

OAK at fourteenth, 1400 Pearl St., Boulder. Pick-up from 9 a.m.-noon, Sunday, Dec. 20.

Let OAK at fourteenth be your go-to for festive holiday baked goods, breads, breakfast pastries and libations. Pre-ordering is available and encouraged on OAK’s website, oakatfourteenth.com. Items will also be available to purchase in-person day-of. The menu includes various breads ($8-$10) like sourdough, panettone and gingerbread pear loaf; peppermint doughnuts, cinnamon rolls, bacon cheddar biscuits, coffee cake, cream cheese and cranberry kolache, caramelized onion and feta kolache, orange almond bear claws, molasses cookies (by the half dozen, $8), chocolate crinkle cookies (by the half dozen, $8), biscochitos cookies (by the half dozen, $8), assorted cookie plates (one dozen, $16), mini cheesecake ($18), and everything pretzels ($2.5).

OAK at fourteenth Christmas Eve Dinner.

OAK at fourteenth, 1400 Pearl St., Boulder, oakatfourteenth.com.

Build your dream holiday meal from sides and starters (sourdough bread, winter citrus salad, truffled mac and cheese), entrees (crab legs, cider-glazed and smoked Berkshire ham, red-wine-braised Colorado lamb shank, and roasted mushroom and spinach cannelloni), and dessert (sticky toffee pudding cake, vanilla bean ice cream). Check oakatfourteenth.com for a full menu and prices. Christmas Eve to-go pick-up is available on Thursday, Dec. 24 from 1-5:30 p.m. Place an order by calling the restaurant directly at 303-444-3622. The deadline for orders is Sunday, Dec. 20. All items are prepared with reheating instructions. Items can also be prepared hot, but this must be noted in advance.

10th Annual Feast of the Seven Fishes Christmas Eve Dinner at Jax Fish House.

Jax Fish House, 928 Pearl St., Boulder, jaxfishhouse.com/boulder.

Also known as La Cena Della Vigilia, Feast of the Seven Fishes is an Italian-American tradition that originated in southern Italy. For centuries, many have abstained from eating meat on the eve of certain holidays, and thus Feast of the Seven was born. Jax Fish House uses the tradition to showcase some seasonal varieties of sustainable seafood. (Note: Feast of the Seven offerings are only only available for pre-order and pick-up this year.) The complete six-course, finish-at-home feast for two is $125, but all dishes are available a la carte if you just want to try a few. The menu includes frutti de mare (squid, shrimp, octopus, bay scallops, pickled pearl onions, capers, crispy shallots, fresh herbs, olive oil), bagna càuda (a salty, pungent dip), stuffed cherry stone clams, salt-baked Alamosa bass, sweet potato gnocchi and butterscotch bundino. Jax is also offering local Attimo Wine (attimowine.com) packages to pair with the meal. Pick-up is Wednesday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 24 from 2-5 p.m. Order before midnight on Saturday, Dec. 19 by visiting: exploretock.com/jaxboulder.

Holiday Seafood Pop-Up at The Post Brewing Co.

The Post Brewing Co. locations in Boulder, Lafayette and Longmont, postbrewing.com.

Jax is popping up at The Post with fresh seafood favorites for your holiday celebration, from cioppino for two to warm crab dip. Bonus: incredible fresh baked pies (salted maple, cherry, apple or pecan) by Hinman Pie (hinmanpie.com). Pick-up is Wednesday, Dec. 23 from 3-5 p.m. Order before midnight on Saturday, Dec. 19. See the full menu and order at the following links: The Post Boulder: exploretock.com/postbrewingboulder; The Post Lafayette: exploretock.com/postbrewinglafayette; The Post Longmont: exploretock.com/postbrewinglongmont

‘A Christmas Story’ Christmas Eve Dinner from West End Tavern.

West End Tavern, 926 Pearl St., Boulder, westendtavern.com.

A delicious Christmas Eve meal inspired by the Hammonds’ Chinese dinner at the Chop Suey Palace from A Christmas Story. Pre-order and enjoy a Chinese-style feast at home featuring spare ribs and duck straight out of West End’s smoker, along with fried rice, bao, Brussels sprouts, rice pudding and more. $70 for two people and $140 for four; cocktails and more available to add. Pick-up on Thursday, Dec. 24 from 4-7 p.m. Order before Tuesday, Dec. 22 at noon by visiting:

exploretock.com/thewestendtavern.

The Kitchen Christmas Chef-Prepared Dinners.

The Kitchen, thekitchenbistros.com/location/boulder-colorado

Let the culinary team at The Kitchen do 90% of the work for your holiday meal — the last 10% you finish at home. These packages serve between three to six people. Detailed heating instructions will be provided. The house smoked ham dinner costs $175 and serves four to six people (includes: milk rolls, endive salad, twice-baked potato gratin, broccolini, coconut cake); the root vegetable risotto package costs $125 and serves four to six (same sides at the smoked ham package); and the Christmas Brunch package costs $69.50 and serves three to four (includes: maple cinnamon coffee cake apple, vegetarian quiche, roasted mushrooms-leeks, parmesan simple salad with champagne vinaigrette and mimosa (Borgoluce Brut prosecco and orange juice).

Greenbriar Inn Christmas Eve Dinner.

greenbriarinn.com/menus/holiday-at-home/

Enjoy a spectacular Greenbriar Inn holiday in your own home. This year Greenbriar is offering special holiday-at-home meal options packaged for you to pick up and finish at home. These dinners are available to pick up on either Dec. 23 or 24 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and orders must be in by Sunday, Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. Simple instructions will be included with suggested cooking and heating times and serving recommendations. Call to order or for more information. 303-440-7979.

Christmas To-Go with Jill’s Restaurant and Bistro.

Jill’s Restaurant and Bistro, 900 Walnut St., Boulder, stjulien.com

Jill’s Restaurant is offering a traditional to-go Christmas dinner (with prime rib, glazed ham or turkey with sage gravy) or a vegan dinner (shepherd’s pie-stuffed acorn squash). Either option offers first and second course items, plus tons of delicious sides, dessert and one bottle of wine. See the online order form (stjulien.com) or call 720-406-7385. You will be contacted within one business day of placing your web order to confirm you order and schedule your pick-up time can be scheduled. Pick-up times occur between 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24.

Boulder Cork Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dinners.

Boulder Cork, 3295 30th St., Boulder, bouldercork.com.

Enjoy a heat-and-serve meal from Boulder Cork for Christmas Eve and Christmas day, featuring sweet potato rolls, salad, soup and various entree choices. See Boulder Cork’s website for a full menu. Pick-up is Thursday, Dec. 24. from 1-5:30 p.m. All orders must be in by Dec. 20.

OAK at fourteenth New Year’s Eve Dinner.

OAK at fourteenth, 1400 Pearl St., Boulder, oakatfourteenth.com.

Stay safe this holiday season and let OAK at fourteenth build your dream New Year’s Eve meal to-go. Choose from a family-style menu featuring whole roasted duck (with a hoisin glaze, grilled broccolini and forbidden black rice; for two to four people) or oak-grilled ribeye (with Brussels sprouts, sauce au poivre and fries; for two to three people). Or, choose items a la carte from OAK’s dim sum menu, featuring king crab spring rolls, winter mushroom fried spring rolls, cucumber and seaweed salad, ahi tuna poke, fried chicken wings, pork belly steamed buns, New York Strip yakitori, chocolate mango truffles and coconut macaroons. Add a chocolate and almond praline Swiss roll (feeds four to six people) and you’ve got everything you need to ring in 2021. Pick-up is available on Thursday, Dec. 31 from 5-9 p.m. Pre-order by calling the restaurant directly at 303-444-3622, or order day-of online (toasttab.com/oak-denver-3350-brighton-blvd/v3). All items are prepared ready-to-go (no take and bake).

New Year’s Eve with The Kitchen.

The Kitchen, 1039 Pearl St., Boulder, thekitchenbistros.com/location/boulder-colorado.

The Kitchen has tons of festive and delicious options for intimate gatherings with friends and family this New Year’s Eve. The Kitchen’s a la carte menu is full of special dishes that will make your New Year’s Eve at home feel like a night out on the town. If you’re looking for a bit of entertainment with dinner, try one of The Kitchen’s finish-at-home meal packages. Use code FREEBUBBLES* at checkout for a complimentary bottle of bubbles.

New Year’s Afternoon Tea at The Niwot Inn & Spa.

2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 and Sunday, Jan. 2, The Niwot Inn & Spa, 342 Second Ave., Niwot,

niwotinn.com.

Ring in the New Year at The Niwot Inn & Spa for an afternoon tea. The afternoon tea service includes: an assortment of teas, savory tea sandwiches, scones, celicate sweets and bubbles.

In order to ensure distancing and safety, seating will be very limited — reserve your seat by purchasing a ticket. To inquire about a private seating, call 303-652-8452 or email info@niwotinn.com.

Second Annual ’80s vs ’90s New Year’s Eve Spectacular and Costume Party.

7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, The Summit Event Center, 411 Sable Blvd., Aurora. Tickets available on Eventbrite.

Dress in your favorite throwback outfits and enjoy all of your favorite party hits from the two best decades in history. Returning from last year’s New Year’s Eve bash at the Buffalo Rose are DJs D.M.X. and Kevin Seitz, who will take you on an amazing musical journey. Quality sound and lights, plus a festive environment and party favors, ensure this party will be one to remember. Based on COVID-19 concerns and the regulations set by the State of Colorado, all tickets will be sold as six-person-inclusive table packages. This very-limited capacity party will follow all social distancing protocols set by the state. There will be temperature checks upon entry, and all patrons must wear a mask when not seated at a reserved table. Those who violate rules will be asked to leave.

With your table purchase you will receive: six tickets to the event; a family-style Italian dinner; one bottle service bottle of vodka, whiskey or rum — your choice — plus all of the mixers included; and one bottle of Champagne. Cash bar will be available for additional drink purchases. Any questions or concerns? Email ryan.dykstra@gmail.com