New Year’s Eve Guide 2021

All events take place on December 31, 2021

BOULDER

WOW!’s New Year’s Eve Party

Party No. 1: 10 a.m.-noon; Party No. 2: 1 p.m. -3 p.m. WOW! Children’s Museum, 110 N. Harrison Avenue, Lafayette, wowchildrensmuseum.org

Ring in the New Year at WOW! before bedtime! Join us for noisemaker crafts, face/arm painting, balloon animals, and more, all leading up to a grand countdown celebration to ring in 2022! Tickets: $11 per child / $7 per member child / $6 per adult / Free for infants (under 1 year).

New Year’s Eve at Avalon Ballroom

6:45 p.m. Avalon Ballroom, 6185 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder. Tickets: $45 in advance, $55 at the door,

dancelaughlove.com

With three rooms featuring jazz, salsa and kizomba dancing, live music, free snacks, a salsa class and midnight champagne toast, Avalon Ballroom is the place to dance your way into the new year.

Crumb’s New Year’s Eve Boulder Bash with Ramakhandra

7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $35-$39.50, z2ent.com/boulder-theater-venue

From the start, the members of Crumb knew that cohesion was best achieved through plumbing their individual strengths—frontwoman Lila Ramani’s earliest songwriting; Bri Aronow’s knack for building (dis)affecting soundscapes; the hypnotic grounding of Jonathan Gilad’s drums; and Jesse Brotter’s distinctive bass playing.

Gold Hill Inn New Year’s Eve Dance Party

7 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main Street, Boulder. Tickets: $45, brownpapertickets.com/event/5318534

Featuring: Foxfeather with special guests Greg Schochet Swing Band with Jeremy Mohney. $45 tickets include casual dinner buffet, music, and champagne at midnight. Music at 8 p.m. Buffet served 7-9 p.m. Cash bar—no credit cards.

St Julien Hotel & Spa 2021 New Year’s Eve Party Masquerade Ball

8 p.m. St. Julien Spa & Hotel, 900 Walnut Street, Boulder, stjulien.com

Tickets include: Five global food stations; four cocktail bars, including a Veuve Clicquot ice bar; three music venues, with Quemando Salsa Band live in the Ballroom; Bossanova/Brazilian dance party in the Great Room and live jazz in Jill’s; two balloon drops; party favors, a champagne toast and much more. Tickets are available for $149 per person (plus tax), with room packages starting at $599 (inclusive of two tickets to the party and a late 2 p.m. checkout).

License No. 1 New Year’s Eve Party

8 p.m. License No. 1, 2115 13th Street, Boulder, license1boulderado.com

Dress to Impress and ring in the New Year at License No. 1 with live music, a pizza buffet, and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets: $25 per person.

The Crystal Method with GODLAZER

8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $25-$30,

z2ent.com/fox-theatre-venue

For more than two decades, The Crystal Method has remained at the forefront of the worldwide dance music industry as pioneers of the big beat genre, innovators of the ’90s electronica movement and current-day global ambassadors of the American electronic sound.



DENVER

Bunk with the Beasts (ages 5-12)

6 p.m. Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street, Denver. Tickets are $68-$86, denverzoo.org/family-bunks

Children are invited to celebrate New Year’s Eve with a sleepover at a Denver Zoo Bunk with the Beasts adventure! They will explore Zoo Lights, learn about animals and celebrate the New Year in a safe and fun environment. Parents can enjoy a night out on the town.

My Morning Jacket with Neal Francis

7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $56-$110.50.

Back in 2014, the members of My Morning Jacket spent time up in Stinson Beach, a tiny Northern California town set right on the ocean and near the majestic Muir Woods. Inspired by their idyllic surroundings, the Kentucky-bred five-piece ended up creating over two dozen songs that became The Waterfall, a 2015 full-length that earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Alternative Music Album, and the upcoming The Waterfall II, an unforeseen and timely continuation of a psychic and sonic journey begun long ago.

Resolution New Year’s Eve 2021

7:30 p.m. McNichols Event Center & Art Gallery,144 W. Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets are $119-$199,

resolutiondenver.com

This year, we’ll ring in 2022 with LED party favors, blacklight face paint, amazing festival style lighting and sound, immersive experiences with photo-ops, world-class club-style DJs, and the pinnacle: a jaw-dropping midnight countdown featuring a giant balloon drop filled with $2,022 in glowing $2 bills, cryogenics, cold sparks, and a laser light show.

Railroad Earth & The Dustbowl Revival

7:30 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson Street, Denver, fillmoreauditorium.org

The members of Railroad Earth aren’t losing sleep about what “kind” of music they play—they just play it. They can jam with the best of them and they have some bluegrass influences, but they use drums and amplifiers.

Denver New Year’s Eve Black Tie 2021

8 p.m. Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets are $110-$120, newyearsevenight.com

Attendees will enjoy an open bar with popular brands all night and live music from incredible local cover bands, live DJs spinning Top 40 hits, EDM, hip-hop, R&B and all-time classics. The second floor will feature Las Vegas-style casino games and prizes for the top chip holder. Say cheese at the complimentary photo booth. There will be a giant 2,000 balloon drop on the main floor at midnight.

Celebrate the New Year on the Orient Express at Denver Union Station

8 p.m. Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets are $95-$699, unionstationindenver.com/event/new-years-eve-party

Prepare to embark on a legendary journey on the Union Station Orient Express to 2022. Our New Year’s Eve soirée will transport you to an age of timeless nostalgia and boundless glamor inspired by the world’s most iconic train. Beginning at 8:00 p.m., step aboard the festivities as we depart Venice for an enchanting adventure to arrive in Paris just before the stroke of midnight. Every guest aboard the Union Station Orient Express to 2022 will enjoy a glass of Chandon Brut bubbles for the grandest of midnight countdown toasts.

Denver NYE Cocktail Party 2022

8 p.m. Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, 1550 Court Place, Denver. Tickets are $110, nyenightdenver.com

This opulent and upscale party in the middle of downtown Denver features a premium open bar, live bands, DJs, casino games, photo booths, party favors, confetti blast, champagne toast, steps from the 16th street fireworks and much more.

19th Annual White Rose Gala

9 p.m. Ellie Caulkins Opera House – Denver Performing Arts Complex, 14th and Champa, Denver. Tickets are $80-$299, whiterosegala.org

Flapper dresses, stylish sequins and fancy fedoras for NYE? White Rose Gala is a high end and elegant charity event where you are enveloped by musical and theatrical performances. Celebrate New Year’s Eve in the classic elegance of art deco of the Roaring ’20s. Be transported to an era of a modern renaissance where style, opulence, and grace were the only way to swing.

New Year’s Eve Gala at Gaylord Rockies

9 p.m. Gaylord Rockies, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Boulevard, Aurora. Tickets are $50-$200, bignightrockies.com/buy-tickets

Multiple floors, DJs, open bars, snacks and party favors.

BoomBox featuring The BackBeat Brass

9 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver. Tickets: $37.50-45, ogdentheatre.com

A little house, a little blues, a little funk, a little rock, and a whole lot of soul blast through BoomBox.

Lee Fields & The Expressions

9 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets: $39.75, bluebirdtheater.net

Elmer Lee Fields is an American soul singer, sometimes nicknamed “Little JB” for his physical and vocal resemblance with James Brown. He has worked with Kool and the Gang, Hip Huggers, O.V. Wright, Darrell Banks, and Little Royal.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks

9 p.m. and midnight, 16th Street Mall, Denver

Fireworks launch simultaneously from two separate rooftops, creating one ultimate celebration, which happens twice. Come early for the 9 p.m. fireworks, then dance to live DJs until the clock strikes midnight, at which point the sky lights up again.