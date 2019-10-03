Celebrating Stan

Janus Films

Watching a Stan Brakhage film is like dreaming with your eyes open. The collision of colors and shadows, images overlapping images, distortions and rapid-fire editing imprints on your eye and synthesizes in your mind. Close your eyes, and what do you see? Not black, but pulses of light, faint movements and an endless depth of halos, lines and shapes. Those are the sort of images filmmaker and former CU professor Brakhage sought to create, and on the first Sunday of the month, friend and fellow professor Suranjan Ganguly screens a collection of Brakhage prints on campus. The line-up is secret, admission is free, and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. inside ATLAS 100.