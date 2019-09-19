For Paul Stamets, it begins and ends with mushrooms. From death, they create life. From fractures, they create connections. And from sickness, they create health.

“Mushrooms represent rebirth. Rejuvenation. Regeneration,” Stamets says.

Fantastic Fungi, directed by Louie Schwartzberg and edited by Kevin Klauber and Annie Wilkes, follows Stamets’ mission. Using time-lapse photography (stunning), CGI recreations (not as stunning) and a bevy of interviews, Fantastic Fungi makes the case that the answers to disease, anxiety, depression and global warming might be found underfoot. And they’re tasty to boot.

Denver’s Sie Film Center hosts the world premiere with the director in attendance, Friday, Sept. 20. The Boe is next in line on Sept. 25.