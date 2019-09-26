When writer Paddy Chayefsky penned the script for Network, he stumbled onto something special. When director Sidney Lumet and actors Faye Dunaway and William Holden joined, it became mythical.

Released in 1976, Network is a landmark of American cinema. For some, it’s an omen of sensationalism in the name of ratings. For others: an acknowledgment that, for better or for worse, it’s always been like this.

Where are we 40 years later? Author Mathew Klickstein will moderate a discussion between Maeve Conran (KGNU), John Wenzel (Denver Post) and Shavonne Blades (Yellow Scene Magazine) following the Boe’s screening.

ON THE BILL: Network, 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder.