he wakes from his morphine mist

looks up to see my sisters

and my mother

and me

all standing around

in a room suddenly thick with panic

am i dying?

all eyes turn swiftly to me

of all people like my mother

likes to say

being what it is

that it is in moments like this

above all others where

the truth is all we really need

yes, you are.

Jeffrey Spahr-Summers is a poet, writer, photographer and publisher, who can be found at jeffreyspahrsummers.com.