What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do…

Frozen Dead Guy Days. March 18-20, Downtown Nederland. Tickets are $25 ($30 day of show), or $175 for VIP

The beloved local winter festival is back, with great music, excellent artists, fantastic food, craft beer, a frozen dead guy and bacon.

Head to the Museum of Boulder to celebrate Nowruz, the Persian New Year honoring the vernal equinox. You’ll be able to experience: a symbolic fire traditional ritual to help cleanse and bring in the new red energy to the new year; a ritual table in the lobby; art by Mehry Khosravi; informational screening of Nowruz history, rituals and traditions; two live dance performances; traditional Persian outfits; poetry oracle-type readings; wooden spoon painting; light snacks and beverages; a traditional Persian tea experience; an a Nowruz flower bar (add-on option with ticket price).

Ever wanted to be a lead singer for a band? Now you can live the dream one song at a time at the Firefighter’s Fundraising Weekend. Hosted by Gregg Stone of 103.5 The Fox, you have the chance to sing your heart out on stage to raise funds to benefit the Colorado Professional Fire Fighters Foundation and the Marshall Fire Victims Fund.

The classic oddball comedy set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City. Adult dinner and show: $45-$48.

Learn about ancient Hawai’i, the monarchy period, and more modern times via story, chant, dance and song. Four Hawaiian dance companies and one Hawaiian band will be performing. All profits go to the Marshall Fire Survivors.

Ben Roy has been taking comedy audiences by storm since 2004, bringing unparalleled energy and unique voice to the stage. Often compared to Lewis Black or Bill Hicks due to his passionate, ranting approach, Roy has a style that is definitively his own. Arlis Gold is back to host, with Hannah Jones, Lee Robinson, and Salma Zaky filling out the evening.

Azar Nafisi draws on her experiences as a woman and voracious reader living in the Islamic Republic of Iran, her life as an immigrant in the United States, and her role as literature professor in both countries to craft an argument for why, in a genuine democracy, we must engage with the enemy, and how literature can be a vehicle for doing so. Structured as a series of letters to her father, Nafisi explores the most probing questions of our time through the works of Toni Morrison, Salman Rushdie, James Baldwin, Margaret Atwood, and more.

Nearly one year ago, Boulder lost 10 beloved community members. Join the City of Boulder in a moment of silence wherever you are at 2:30 p.m. on March 22. Join the Mayor and City Manager at one of the following events:

2-2:45 p.m.— Line of Duty Death commemoration of Officer Eric Talley, Boulder Police Department, 1805 33rd St., Boulder

4:30-6 p.m.—Day of Remembrance Community Gathering, Boulder Civic Area, Glen Huntington Bandshell, Broadway and Canyon Blvd., Boulder, with remarks by Mayor Aaron Brockett and City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde and others. On Tuesday, March 22, the Table Mesa King Soopers will be closed in honor of the lives lost.

Thursday, March 17

Stomp Paddy’s Day. 6 p.m.Bootstrap Brewing, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. Free

Sturtz. 7 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown. Free

Bonobo with Jordan Rakei. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. Tickets: $39.50-$55

The Brothers Comatose & The Sweet Lillies. 7:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder. Tickets: $18-$22

The Marshall Tucker Band with special guest Dave Mason. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver

WAYFARER with Midwife, Snakes. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Tickets: $20

Droeloe. 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Tickets: $20-$25

Paul Kimbiris. 9 p.m. Supermoon, 909 Walnut St., Boulder. Tickets: $5

Friday, March 18

Jeremy Mohney Band. 7 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown

Madeon with Slow Magic. 7:30 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. Tickets: $35-$75

Sierra Ferrell with Nick Shoulders. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder. SOLD OUT

MarchFourth with The Pamlico Sound. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. Tickets: $20-$22.50

The Districts with Francis of Delirium, Vanillaroma. 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Tickets: $22.75

Mxxnwatchers & Friends. 9 p.m. Supermoon 909 Walnut St., Boulder

Saturday, March 19

Billie Eilish. 7:30 p.m. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver

Circle Jerks with Negative Approach, 7 Seconds. 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Tickets: $30-$35

22 & good 4 u. 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder. Tickets: $15-$20

Ellechemist & Queen of Air. 10 p.m. Supermoon, 909 Walnut St., Boulder

Sunday, March 20

Clairo, Arlo Parks & Widowspeak. 7 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St., Denver. Tickets start at $74

Sarah Jarosz with Taylor Ashton. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St, Boulder. Tickets: $25-$45

An Evening with Jerry’s Middle Finger. 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder. Tickets: $22-$28

Monday, March 21

Colbie Caillat with Nick Davisson. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St, Boulder. Tickets: $45-$65

ANIME. 8 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St., Denver. Tickets start at $51

W.I.T.C.H. with Night Beats, Mauskovic Dance Band. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Tickets: $23

Tuesday, March 22

Maisie Peters with Jonah Kagen. 7 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Tickets: $20

Indigo De Souza with Field Medic. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder. Tickets: $16-$20

Yves Tumor. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St, Boulder. Tickets: $25-$30

Half•alive. 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Tickets: $30

Wednesday, March 23

alt-J and Portugal. The Man with Special Guest Cherry Glazerr. 6 p.m. 1STBANK Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield. Tickets: $49.95-$99.50

P1Harmony. 7:30 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St., Denver. Tickets start at $108

Caroline Rose. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Tickets: $15-18