What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do…

EVENTS

Boulder Arts Week March 25-April 2, various locations around Boulder, boulderartsweek.org

The City of Boulder is the home to thousands of artists and over 140 arts organizations. Boulder has the nation’s third-highest concentration of artists, right behind Los Angeles and Santa Fe, according to the National Endowment for the Arts. Boulder Arts Week celebrates and supports our neighbors and friends, featuring digital and in-person arts and culture offerings, including art walks, exhibitions, performances, dance, music, theater, public art, lectures, readings and workshops at venues throughout the city. See all Boulder Arts Week events at: boulderartsweek.org

When Words Guide Us: Poetry Workshop with Exhibiting Artist Paula Gasparini-Santos. 3-4:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. Free, thedairy.org

In connection with her exhibition Forgiving Myself, currently on view at The Dairy, artist Paula Gasparini-Santos will lead participants through an introduction to subconscious poetry creation. With guidance, Gasparini-Santos will help participants create words for healing and a deepened understanding of self.

Author Talk: Scott Carney and Jason Miklian—‘The Vortex.’ 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder. Tickets: $5, boulderbookstore.org

In November 1970, a storm set a collision course with the most densely populated coastline on Earth. Over the course of just a few hours, the Great Bhola Cyclone would kill 500,000 people and begin a chain reaction of turmoil, genocide and war. The Vortex is the dramatic story of how that storm sparked a country to revolution. Authors Scott Carney and Jason Miklian take us deep into the story of the cyclone and its aftermath, told through the eyes of the men and women who lived through it.

Season Kick-Off Party & Weekly Thursday Night Group Rides. 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, March 24, Full Cycle & Colorado Multisport, 2355 30th St., Boulder. Free, bouldercyclingclub.org

Boulder Cycle Club is expanding its partnership with Full Cycle Colorado Multi-Sport this year by adding regular weekly rides on Thursdays from the shop. Wheels out at 5:30 p.m. for both road rides and gravel rides. Stay tuned for routes and rides in the coming weeks. Upon return from the rides, enjoy a brew and food options from Full Cycle’s bar and grill. If you are new to gravel riding, Full Cycle can rent you a ride at a special discount to let you give it a try.

Boulder Samba School: Brazilian Bateria Samba Percussion Class. 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 27, Frequent Flyers Aeriel Dance, 3022 E. Sterling Circle, Boulder. Free, bouldersambaschool.org

This class will introduce participants to the instruments, techniques and rhythms of Brazilian samba music, focusing on the music of the samba schools of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. All instruments, including caixa (snare), surdo (bass drum), agogô, chocalho, repenique and tamborim will be provided. Only indoor, soft-soled shoes or socks may be used in the studio. Additionally, all participants are required to wear a mask at all times inside the building.

Sleep Out to End Youth Homelessness. 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24, First United Methodist Church, 1421 Spruce St., Boulder. Free, tgthr.org/sleep-out

TGTHR is hosting our 10th Sleep Out to raise awareness of the difficulties young people experiencing homelessness face. You’re invited to join a night outside to raise critical funds for TGTHR’s programs, raise awareness of youth homelessness, and inspire others to join the movement to end this solvable issue. With a goal to raise $200,000 to provide life-changing assistance and support to youth who need us the most, every dollar raised transforms the future of hundreds of youth who’ve endured the realities of homelessness. Sleep Out in-person on March 24 in Boulder, or host your own Sleep Out on March 26 at your desired location and time, and tune in for TGTHR’s virtual Sleep Out program.

Open Wall: Exhibition and Sale. March 25-27, Boulder Museum Of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th St., Boulder. Free, bmoca.org

Celebrate local art at Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art’s Open Wall. Local artists and art lovers alike are invited to this self-curated exhibition and art sale. Throughout the weekend, visitors to Open Wall can purchase art from local, established and emerging artists, which supports the local art community and BMoCA. After installation on Friday, March 25, Open Wall art will be on exhibition and for sale in BMoCA’s event space starting at 6 p.m. Friday, March 25 through Sunday, March 27.

A Night of Adventure with Ryan Van Duzer. 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, The Tune Up, 2355 30th St., Boulder. Free

Head to The Tune Up for an evening of stories from locale adventurer extraordinaire Ryan Van Duzer. Van Duzer creates content with the intent to inspire viewers to get off their couches. His adventures include bike touring, mountain biking, trail running, racing ultras, trekking, Burning Man, exploring Latin America and traveling the four corners of the world.

Nashville Ballet with Rhiannon Giddens. 7:30 p.m. March 29 and 30, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, newmancenterpresents.com

Featuring an original score by Grammy Award-winning and MacArthur “Genius” Grant recipient Rhiannon Giddens, with spoken word performed by Nashville poet and author of Lucy Negro Redux Caroline Randall Williams.

The Bouldy Rainbow Rocky Shadowcast. 7 p.m. Friday, March 25 and 26, Spark Theatre, 4847 Pearl Parkway, Suite B4, Boulder. Tickets: $15-$20 at Eventbrite

Based on the 1973 musical stage production, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, with music, book and lyrics by Richard O’Brien, remains a queer cinematic milestone. This production is a parody tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies of the 1930s-1960s, combining elements of unintentional dry humor, portentous dialogue of schlock-horror, Steve Reeves muscle flicks and 50s rock ‘n’ roll all come to life in this musical. Upgrade your ticket to include a favor bag and a photo with the cast! Proceeds directly benefit the artists. For ages 18 and over.

‘Death of the Pugilist.’ 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27, Lyons Middle / Senior Auditorium, 100 McConnell Drive, Lyons. Tickets: $20-$30, bit.ly/deathpugilist

Death of the Pugilist is an experimental ensemble piece based on award-winning American novelist Daniel Mason’s short story of the same title. This powerful performance, composed of five musicians, is a 60-minute story narrated in its entirety through an array of different musical genres, instruments, styles and sounds. The musical tapestry weaves genres from baroque, folk, blues, and more in between the narration of a young man as he comes of age in a rough-and-tumble boxing profession. It explores the working-class life in 1820s England, set on the quayside docks. Simple storytelling and narration combined with synergy of world-class musicians brings the audience to the side of the boxing ring and fully immerses you into the story. MinTze Wu, creative producer with BenFeng Productions and violinist, first premiered Death of the Pugilist to Lyons in 2009 when she curated the Sounds of Lyons festival.

‘Bear Grease.’ 8 p.m. March 25 and 26, 4 p.m. March 27, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. Tickets: $20-$25, thedairy.org

Crystal Lightning (Enoch Cree Nation) and MC RedCloud (Huichol/Wixaritari) have put together a great cast of Indigenous creatives to showcase Native American talent in the theater scene. The cast consists of Teneil Whiskeyjack (Saddle Lake Nation), Bryce Morin (Enoch Cree Nation), Tammy Rae (Whitefish Lake Nation), Skylene Gladue (Beaver First Nation), Ger Carriere (Cumberland House Cree), and Rodney McLeod (Frog Lake Nation). The all-Indigenous cast will share with their reimagining of the classical musical Grease by making it culturally relevant with hints of Native American humor and pride.

DPCA presents ‘Tootsie.’ March 29-April 10, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver. Tickets: $35-$115, denvercenter.org

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Tootisie features a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek.

Vicky Hamilton, ‘NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission: Saying Goodbye to Asteroid Bennu and Preparing to Say Hello to the Returned Sample.’ 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 28, Chautauqua Community House, 301 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder. Tickets: $15, chautauqua.com

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission seeks answers to some of human-kind’s oldest questions. Where did we come from? What is our destiny? Bennu, a carbonaceous asteroid, may contain the molecular precursors to the origin of life and Earth’s oceans.

CONCERTS

Thursday, March 24

Colorado Songwriter Showcase. 7 p.m. Stewart Auditorium, 400 Quail Road, Longmont. Tickets: $12-$18

William Johnson BBYMUTHA/photo by William Johnson

BBYMUTHA. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Tickets: $15.50

Lee Brice. 8 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. Tickets: $39.95-$75

Friday, March 25

Melodies from the Land of Roses and Nightingales. 3 p.m. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. Tickets: $25-$70

Stuart MaKaskie. 6 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637 S. Broadway., Boulder. Suggested $15 donation

Gasoline Lollipops with The Runaway Grooms. 7 p.m. The Caribou Room, 55 Indian Peaks Drive, Nederland. Tickets: $20

Taj Mahal with Cary Morin. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. Tickets: $45-$57.50

Emily Scott Robinson. 7 p.m. eTown, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder. Tickets: $20

Aqueous. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Tickets: $18

Journey Girls. 8 p.m. Dickens Opera House, 300 Main St., Longmont. Tickets: $10-$12

Emily Scott Robinson will perform at eTown Hall on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Yoke Lore with Dafna. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder. Tickets: $15-$18

ARMNHMR. 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Tickets: $19.99-$$49.75

Said The Sky. 8 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. Tickets: $29.50-$79

Saturday, March 26

Dawn Hodges Quartet. 6 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637 S. Broadway, Boulder. Suggested $15

Anders Osborne & Jackie Greene. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. Tickets: $25-$29.50

The Main Squeeze. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder. Tickets: $17.50-$20

Sunday, March 27

Hamilton Loomis. 6 p.m. Dickens Opera House, 300 Main St., Longmont. Tickets: $20

Blvck Hippie will perform Trident Cafe on March 29, 2022.

John Mayer. 7:30 p.m. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver

Monday, March 28

Just Friends. 7 p.m. Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver. Tickets: $16

Porches. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Tickets: $18

Tuesday, March 29

Tyler the Creator. 7 p.m. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver

Blvck Hippie. 7 p.m. Trident Cafe, 940 Pearl St., Boulder. Tickets: $10

Al Di Meola. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. Tickets: $35-$45

Nation of Language with Glove, Ducks Ltd. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Tickets: $20

Wednesday, March 30

Beach House. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. Tickets: $35-$75

Leprous. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Tickets: $25

Del Water Gap. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder. Tickets: $17-$20