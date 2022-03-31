What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do…

EVENTS

Lemon Sponge Cake Contemporary Ballet presents ‘WALD.’ 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, Boulder JCC, 6007 Oreg Ave., Boulder. Free, lemonspongecake.org

Internationally recognized choreographer Robert Sher-Machherndl debuts the new and uncompromising site-specific work WALD. A powerful response to global warming, environmental change, its impact on personal relationships, social interactions and the human condition. Sher-Machherndl reflects upon contemporary culture, responding via ground-breaking signature movement language, nuanced choreography and world-class performance.

CU’s Playback Theatre Ensemble presents ‘Don’t Boulder My Longmont! (Or Please Boulder My Longmont!).’ 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, Stewart Auditorium, 400 Quail Road, Longmont. Tickets: $12-$18

Wherever you stand on how Longmont’s changing, you probably have stories to tell. Bring us your stories (or just come to watch!) and witness them turned into art. CU’s Playback Theatre Ensemble uses improvised forms of theatre, movement, and music to transform your stories into an evening of theatre and community. Playback Theatre is a non-scripted, interactive theatre form in which audience members share true stories or experiences from their lives and see them “played back” by an ensemble of actors in ways that encourage insight across chasms of difference. Like a cross between a town hall meeting and an improvisational performance, one actor from the ensemble (“the conductor”) engages the audience in a collective conversation, asking questions that address the specific concerns of those who’ve gathered. The audience’s responses are played back on the spot in non-confrontational ways that build bridges, strengthen social bonds, and lift civic spirit.

MAENPAA Photo by Matt Maenpaa

Absurd April fools Parade. 5:57 p.m. Friday, April 1, Roosevelt Community Park, 700 Longs Peak Ave., Longmont. Free

Dress up in your most absurd costume and join us as we shamelessly parade down the streets of downtown Longmont. Meet at the Senior Center in Roosevelt Park at 5:47 pm. Parade begins at 6:15. The parade will go south on Pratt Street, turn east on Sixth Ave, march up Main Street to Longs Peak Ave and head west back to the park. Pets, kids and noise makers encouraged!

Band of Toughs presents “Tularosa, And American Dreamtime.” 6 p.m. Friday, April 1, Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder. Free, bandoftoughs.org/boulderartsweek

As part of Boulder Arts Week, Band of Toughs: a Theater Collaboratory will host a free open rehearsal for “Tularosa: An American Dreamtime,” a song cycle created by visiting Durham, North Carolina artist Kamara Thomas. “Tularosa” is a storywork that explores the American psyche through the mythology of the American West. This open rehearsal will feature a short, informal performance followed by a collaborative conversation with the audience.

Blue Dime Cabaret. 8 p.m. Friday, April 1, The Tune Up, 2355 30th St., Boulder. Tickets: $10, dimepieces.wixsite.com/bluedime

Blue Dime Cabaret is a pop-up cabaret troupe producing a lowbrow, avant-garde variety sideshow intended to cause joy and laughter with ludicrous acts and bawdy characters. Shows are quirky, funny, zany, old-timey, and provocative. The troupe includes burlesque performers, actors, dancers, contortionists, comedians, clowns, singers, musicians, magicians, drag artists, and jugglers. This April Fool’s Day, join in the foolish fun as Blue Dime Cabaret brings in the sexy and the silly for Boulder Arts Week. This show, while a variety show, includes several drag and burlesque acts, and so is not appropriate for those under the age of 18. Admission includes one free drink at the bar.

Venus Victrola presents Faebies and Theybies: A non-binary centered dance party. 10 p.m. Saturday, April 2, Trident Booksellers & Cafe, 940 Pearl St., Boulder. $10 via Eventbrite

Join Venus Victrola and friends for drag pop-ups and dancing! Featuring cake, late night snacks, and a curated drink menu.

Erin Fox Em Schulz and Christine Schiefer of ‘And That’s Why We Drink’

‘And That’s Why We Drink’: Here for the Boos Tour. 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2, Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. Tickets: $30-$60, z2ent.com/boulder-theater-venue

And That’s Why We Drink is a two-time Webby award-winning, comedic true crime and paranormal focused podcast (Stitcher) hosted by Em Schulz and Christine Schiefer. Every Sunday, listeners are served deep dives into chilling ghost stories and the most provocative true crime cases. The world is a pretty scary place, and that’s why they drink (wine and milkshakes preferred)!

Power Playback Theater: Pandora & Pandemics with special guest Dominique Christina. 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. Tickets: $15-$25, motustheater.org

Motus Theater invites you to join a special adventure in playback improvisational theater to support entertaining, edgy and awesome community storytelling. Motus calls these performances “Power Playback Theater,” because there is power within our stories and our truths. Come and share a short reflection or story inspired by the night’s theme, and then watch professional playback actors enact your story on the spot using movement, music, and dramatic spoken word. The stories may be funny or sad, memories from long ago or yesterday. Audience and performers co-create a theater event whose subject is the life experiences of the people attending the show.

Author Talk: Lauren Rankin—‘Bodies on the Line.’ 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, Boulder Bookstore, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder. Tickets: $5, boulderboookstore.net

Abortion has been legal for nearly 50 years in the United States, but with a new conservative majority on the Supreme Court and an emboldened opposition in the street, the threat to its existence has never been more pressing. Clinic escorts— everyday volunteers—are prepared to stand up and protect abortion access, as they have for decades, even in the face of terrorism and violence. They have lived, and sometimes died, to ensure that abortion remains not only accessible but also a basic human right. Clinic escorts have fought the “abortion wars” on the front lines, and it is clinic escorts who will win it, by replacing hostility with humanity. Collecting the stories of these brave volunteers from around the country—including the author’s own—interviews with clinic staff and patients, and research and input from abortion rights experts, Bodies on the Line makes a clear case for the right to an abortion as a fundamental part of human dignity, and the stakes facing us all if it ends. Bodies on the Line is a celebration of the crucial, often unsung heroes of abortion access and an inspiring call to defend this basic health care before it’s too late.

CU Conference on World Affairs. April 6-9, 1344 Grandview Ave., 465 UCB, Boulder. Free, colorado.edu/cwa

The University of Colorado Boulder Conference on World Affairs returns in person with most sessions livestreamed online April 6-9, 2022. One hundred diverse speakers and performers will participate in 125 panel discussions, performances and keynote events on the CU Boulder campus. The event will feature dialogue on a variety of topics including this year’s conference themes: art as activism; stories from the real world; the Constitution; racism in the United States; regenerative agriculture; and the entrepreneurial journey. Notable events include keynote presentations by:

Victoria Garrick, mental health advocate, podcast host, and former Division I athlete

Steven Olikara, founder & president of Millennial Action Project and candidate for United States Senate in Wisconsin

Thomas Chatterton Williams, author, contributing writer at New York Times Magazine, and visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute

Akhil Amar, Author and Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science, Yale University

All events are free and open to the public.

CONCERTS

Thursday, March 31

Anna Cutler. 5 p.m. BOCO Cider, 1501 Lee Hill Drive, Unit 14, Boulder. Free.

Dry Mouth. 7 p.m. Trident Bookseller & Cafe, 940 Pearl St., Boulder

The Talbott Brothers. 7 p.m. Globe Hall, 4483 Logan St., Denver. Tickets: $20

Dead Floyd with Legato. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. Tickets: $12.50-$15

Harve with Kaegi, Gano B2B RPSM, Trejo B2B Spyda, Sami G B2B Evelation, Mrgn Mrgn B2B Hankis. 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder. Tickets: $20-$25

Friday, April 1

Baroness

Baroness. 7 p.m. Globe Hall, 4483 Logan St., Denver. Tickets: $60

AMBIENT OCCLUSION. 7 p.m. Trident Bookseller & Cafe, 940 Pearl St., Boulder

The Wailers with Green Buddha. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. Tickets: $25- $29.50

Jazmine Sullivan. 8 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St., Denver. Tickets: $10

Denzel Curry. 8 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. Tickets: $35.50-$59.50

Atish. 9 p.m. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St., Denver. Tickets: $25

Banshee Tree with Graham Good & The Painters, Sturtz. 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder. Tickets: $15-$18

New Something Fridays: Emerald Wells with Amplified Visuals. 10 p.m. Supermoon 909 Walnut St., Boulder

Saturday, April 2

Lisa Bell. 6 p.m. Trident Bookseller & Cafe, 940 Pearl St., Boulder. Free

Night Of The Chops feat. Basstroyd, Life and Death, Ashtrology, Novakn, BWRZ B2B Epsilon. 7 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder. Tickets: $15

Ars Nova Singers present Fauré’s ‘Requiem.’ 7:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 1421 Spruce St., Boulder. Tickets: $25

Dabin. 8 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. Tickets: $25-$69

Susto with Hotel Fiction. 8 p.m. Globe Hall, 4483 Logan St., Denver. Tickets: $22

AMÉMÉ

AMÉMÉ. 9 p.m. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St., Denver. Tickets: $25

Split Second Saturdays: Willbeaux & Bear Remington. 10 p.m. Supermoon 909 Walnut St., Boulder

Sunday, April 3

John McEuen and the Circle Band. 7 p.m. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder. Tickets: $35

Susto with Hotel Fiction. 7 p.m. Globe Hall, 4483 Logan St., Denver. Tickets: $22

The Script. 7:30 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. Tickets: $39.95-$75

Monday, April 4

EPIK HIGH. 8 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. Tickets: $45.95-$79.95

Spiritualized. 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Tickets: $45-$79

Tuesday, April 5

Hiatus Kaiyote. 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Tickets: $35.50 -$65.95

Wednesday, April 6

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. Tickets: $29.50-$30

Charli XCX. 7:30 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Tickets: $33.50