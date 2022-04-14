What to do when there’s nothing to do

EVENTS

‘Two Spirit Lakota’ Photographs by Magdalena Wosinska. April 15-July 28, east window, 4949 Broadway St., Unit 102-B, Boulder. Tickets: Free, eastwindow.org/current

Magdalena Wosinska was invited to spend several weeks in Pine Ridge Indian reservation, photographing her series Two Spirit Lakota. Twelve images excerpted from this series will be on view at east window from April 5-July 28. Wosinska’s series shows an essential humanity, beauty and complexity of the Two-Spirit community in Pine Ridge, which is often subject to harsh or sensationalized headlines. The photographer states, “I wanted to show the pride, the freedom to be who you are, their confidence and empowerment.”

Motown Dance Party. Saturday, April 16, 6:30-10 p.m., Roots Music Project, 4747 Pearl St., Suite V3A, Boulder. Tickets: $20 (includes dance lesson), rootsmusicproject.org

This is a live Motown dance party! Ain’t No Mountain High Enough (A Motown Stax Revue) is a seven-piece band based out of Boulder that only plays songs by Motown and Stax Records; they take you back to the memories and feel-good vibes of everyone from the Supremes, Isley Brothers, Four Tops, Otis Redding, Sam & Dave and many more. It’s an undeniable good time with songs that have stood the test of time. A Lindy Hop lesson by Boulder Swing Dance included in the ticket price.

Family Class: All About Goats. Saturday, April 16, 9-11 a.m., Growing Gardens, 1630 Hawthorn

Ave., Boulder. Tickets: $30, growinggardens.org

This class will cover a bit of general goat education with a hands-on focus where participants meet the herd, gain an understanding of their job on the farm, bottle feed goat kids, and even learn how to milk a goat. Maximum of two ticketed children per ticketed adult. All ticketed children must be at least 5 years of age and accompanied by a ticketed adult; this is not a drop-off program.

Underwater Easter Egg Hunt. Saturday, April 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Longmont Recreation Center, 310 Quail Road, Longmont. Tickets: Free for rec center members, or general admission fee ($4.50-$5.75), longmontcolorado.gov

Search for Easter Eggs in the Leisure Pool at the Longmont Recreation Center during the annual Underwater Easter Egg Hunt. Space is limited and registration is required. An adult (16+) must be in the water to support youth ages 5 and under. All ages and abilities are welcome, but no walk-ins. For questions or to register by phone, call 303-774-4700.

Boulder Bicycle Film Festival. Friday, April 22 at 5, 7 and 9 p.m., Kiln, 2101 Pearl St., Boulder. Tickets: $30, communitycycles.org

Community Cycles is excited to host the inaugural Bicycle Film Festival on Friday, April 22, showing at 5, 7 and 9 p.m. Thanks to sponsors The Pro’s Closet and Cherry Creek Mortgage, the viewing will be held at Kiln on Pearl Street. An all-new international selection of short films features a diverse curation of filmmaking styles: narratives, documentaries, international award-winning filmmakers, and emerging directors all sharing their passion for bikes and cinematography. With Community Cycles’ mission of access to bicycles, it seems natural to partner with BFF, which has promoted bicycle sustainability and diversity in their films for 20 years. Along with the short film series, participants will also be treated to Bicycle Topic Talks between screenings with local groups on topics like ebikes, Diagonal Bikeway, and CAN (Core Arterial Network). Funds raised at this event will be used to support programs at Community Cycles, like its DIY bike shop, bike repair workshops and getting bikes in the hands of those who need them. Ticket includes films, apps, beverages, forums and six-week Community Cycles’ membership.

Poetry As The Means We Need: A Bilingual Poetry Workshop and Reading. Monday, April 18, 6-8 p.m., Civic Center, 350 Kimbark St., Longmont, longmontcolorado.gov

Alejandro Jimenez, 2021 National Mexican Poetry Slam Champion, will be conducting a 45-minute bilingual poetry workshop (6-6:45 p.m.) followed by a 45-minute bilingual poetry reading (7:15-8 p.m.) You may sign up for one or both. Alejandro Jimenez is a formerly-undocumented immigrant, poet, writer, educator and avid distance runner from Colima, Mexico, living in New Mexico. He is the 2021 Mexican National Poetry Slam Champion, a two-time National Poetry Slam Semi-Finalist (U.S.), multiple-time TEDx Speaker/Performer, and a Emmy-nominated poet whose work centers around cultural identity, immigrant narratives, masculinity, memory and the intersections of them all. His self-published book, Moreno. Prieto. Brown. (2017), has sold more than 2,000 copies and has been incorporated in curricula across various school districts.

